“Are we sleeping on those?”: Guest horrified after catching hotel worker using hot tub to clean bed sheets

A hotel worker in Fargo, North Dakota, was filmed using a bubbling hot tub to “treat” stained bed sheets. The viral clip, recorded at Expressway Suites, shows an employee tossing piles of linens into the spa water.

When confronted, staff claimed it’s an occasional method for removing tough stains, but the internet wasn’t buying it.

As the footage went viral online, some swore off travel altogether.

When a hot tub doubles as a washing machine

“At first, I thought maybe the hot tub was down, the drain was broken, they were trying to soak up the water, but then he started adding more in there and I was like, what is going on?” video-grabber Alex Kenmille explained to a local news outlet.

“Are we sleeping on those sheets?” she wondered. “I was really disgusted.”

NEW: North Dakota hotel is under investigation after an employee was seen soaking bed sheets in a guest hot tub



Guests at an Expressway Suites in Fargo recorded a worker washing hotel sheets in the chlorinated pool and stirring them with a broomstick



Hotel management said the… pic.twitter.com/YwpRE6wlMa — Unlimited L’s (@unlimited_ls) November 9, 2025

Valley News Live managed to contact another worker at the hotel, who revealed not only why this happened, but that it’s a normal practice for the hotel.

“The sheets are put into the hot tub and it gets out tiny little stains, then the hot tub is drained,” said the unnamed employee. “It is really heavily cleaned by a huge deep cleaner.”

They further claimed that they wash the sheets first. Management later said that using the hot tub like this is a last resort that they do not intend patrons to witness. Typically, they close the pool area and then dump the sheets into the hot tub.

Managers then assured reporters that they’re checking with the city on whether this practice violates health codes. You know, now that someone’s caught them in the act and everyone is freaking out.

“I travel with my own linen”

Considering the reputation of hotel sheets and hot tubs, the online reactions ranged from appalled to horrified. Those who know anything about those hot tubs in particular warned others not to use them, regardless of sheet-stain removal policies.

“I used to work for a pool company. NEVER, EVER USE A COMMERCIAL HOTTUB!” said @tammynorth239.

Others had some unfortunate claims about how those sheets get clean.

“Back in the ’90s, I spent a day at a factory in downtown Atlanta where all the big hotels send their linen to be ‘washed,’” wrote @SandraRose. “I promise you, hotel linens are not washed in soap and water. They’re dipped in a pink chemical and then dried. To this day I travel with my own linen.”

Stories like these end up hurting the entire hotel industry as people vow to avoid them all forever.

Imagine how many more hotels owners are doing this. There is no way this is the only “hotel” doing this. https://t.co/JnZhMilXFE — bannedfromtiktokndmeta (@banedfromtiktok) November 10, 2025

“Imagine how many more hotels owners are doing this,” @banedfromtiktok pointed out. “There is no way this is the only ‘hotel’ doing this.”

“Among the many reasons I chose to curtail my concert touring was the increasing sense of disgust I felt when slipping into a hotel bed,” claimed @AaronBoyd123.

