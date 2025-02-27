‘I’m so confused how they had access to our room’: Hotel guest orders room service. Then he learns ‘turn down’ service took it away

A hotel guest was left hungry after hotel workers took away the room service he ordered before he was able to even eat it.

In a viral video with over 640,000 views, TikToker Livvgerr (@livvgerr) captured the conversation between one of the guests and the front desk. The guest was popular social media influencer Bran Flakezz, who has 950,000 followers on TikTok.

The clip’s viewers thought it was absolutely hilarious.

What happened with their food?

According to the on-screen caption, the guests ordered food before going out for a night on the town.

However, it was cleared away before they returned.

“Pov: you ordered room service before you went out so that you would have food in your hotel room when you got home from the clip,” the on-screen caption. “But the sundown service took it all away.”

In the video, the hotel’s front desk worker gets a call from the hungry guests.

“No, stop it,” she exclaimed when he explained their food was gone. “What kind of items?”

The man explained they ordered Brussels sprouts, cabbage salad, and chicken fingers with ranch. He also asked if there was anything else they could eat at what appeared to be a very late hour.

“Like everything is closed right now,” the woman responded.

The hotel worker expressed a lot of empathy about the guest’s predicament.

“I would make you chicken fingers right now if I could,” she said.

Why did workers go into the guests’ room?

The hotel guest eventually had a big question for the front desk worker.

“I’m just confused,” he said. “Who had access to our room?”

The worker explained that he ordered food, so it was likely they came to clear everything away after service. She also made it clear that the establishment would waive the charge.

What is turn down service?

Turn down service is typically offered by luxury hotels to make guests extra comfortable during their stay. This service typically happens in the evening or night while guests are out. Workers tidy up the room and bed so when customers return, things are fresh and inviting.

On a popular Reddit post, many pointed out that hotels have their own policies regarding workers entering rooms while guests are out. Typically, hotel workers can enter hotel rooms for emergencies and maintenance issues, even if a guest is not in the room.

In the video, the hotel’s worker tried her best to offer the guest apologies, but admitted she could not help him.

The food had simply been removed during the service.

“Well that’s ok, we’ll just go to sleep and be skinny, girl,” he responded jokingly.

The conversation ended with the pair expressing affection toward one another.

Viewers thoroughly enjoyed the exchange.

In the clip’s comments section, many said they would’ve been saddened by the removal of the food.

“Not to be dramatic but I would’ve cried,” user Asya Jasmire commented.

“THIS IS painful imagine thinking abt the chicken fingers and ranch all night and they’re gone,” user jules wrote.

Others enjoyed the hotel guest’s humorous response.

“‘We’ll just got to sleep and be skinny girls,’ Then you say, ‘I have to eat, I don’t know what to do,’” user Jessica Drummond said.

They also enjoyed the worker’s friendly tone.

“The way I love her because this was like talkin to a girlfriend,” user

staciemontero wrote.

“She was SO sweet omg lol I’m glad you were so nice about it,” user taylor said.

Should you leave food in a hotel room?

According to a Yahoo! article, it is best to not leave uneaten food in the room. The article also recommends telling hotel staff when you are done eating. Oftentimes, guests leave their trash outside of their door, which may go unnoticed and become uncleanly.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bran Flakezz via email for more information.

