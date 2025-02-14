‘A joke’: Hotel guest asks for a fridge. Then she sees the Frigidaire the workers put in her room

A guest was left stumped after discovering what, exactly, the hotel had meant when they offered her a mini fridge for her room.

Crystal (@crysie4) was initially thrilled when a front desk employee offered her a mini fridge for her Las Vegas hotel room upon check-in.

“You know, I love a good, cold bottle of water,” she said. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, go to CVS. Get some snacks; get some waters.’”

She did just that. But she returned to her room to find a mini Frigidaire fridge “the size of my hand.” It was so small that even her water bottle sat taller on the desk.

Luxury hotels vs. affordable motels

“I hate that some of the nicer hotels don’t have the conveniences of the cheapy ones,” one viewer wrote on Crystal’s video. “I need a microwave/fridge in my room!”

It was a sentiment shared by others as well. One traveler admitted she actually prefers to stay in “value” hotels simply. That’s because they offer more “simple conveniences that aren’t at the top tier ones.”

Another viewer pointed out that the reason the hotel offered this teeny-tiny fridge may have to do with ADA laws requiring accommodations for guests with disabilities in the United States. If a guest has medication that requires refrigeration, the hotel will have to find a solution for that. In theory, this mini fridge would likely do the trick.

Crystal acknowledged that. However, she also admitted she just wished the front desk employee hadn’t told her she could put leftovers and water bottles in the fridge.

What about the mini bar?

In a follow-up video, Crystal shared that there actually was another mini fridge in her room as part of the mini bar. Mini bars have been fading out of popularity in even luxury accommodations. However, some hotels do still keep them stocked with water, soft drinks, alcohol, and snacks.

But as many people know, you don’t even go near the mini-bar unless you want to be hit with unexpected charges. That’s something Crystal went on to point out.

“This fridge is full. But if I were to store anything in here, like, my own stuff, I have to pay $50,” she said, showing viewers the lengthy warning written across the front. “It’s a pretty stocked fridge. Like it has everything, but the moment I lift anything up, they’re going to charge me for it. And then if I put my water bottle in here, they are going to charge me $50 per stay, service fee.”

“That is insane,” she added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Crystal via TikTok comment.

