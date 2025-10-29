“The audacity”: Couple surprised to see their Honeyfund registry asks wedding guests for a tip

A Redditor is calling out the honeymoon registry platform Honeyfund after discovering that it asks for tips to cover operational costs. In addition, some newlyweds claim the platform is deceptive with its fees.

Why does Honeyfund ask for tips?

In a post on the subreddit r/EndTipping, a user posts a screenshot of a pop-up on Honeyfund, asking for a tip of up to $10. The platform allows wedding guests to contribute to a couple’s honeymoon fund instead of purchasing a physical gift.

The tipping screen reads, “When your friends and family give to your Honeyfund, we proudly cover those transaction fees so 100% of your gift funds go into your Honeyfund wallet.”

However, the poster says the message feels deceptive.

“We set up a honeymoon fund instead of a traditional registry. Not only do they charge 2.2% to redeem your funds, they have the audacity to REQUEST A TIP,” they write.

According to Honeyfund’s website, the charge to redeem funds from the Honeyfund Wallet only applies to couples who try to direct transfer to their banks. However, the fee-free option of using PayPal may have lifetime maximum transfer limits, which could make the option unavailable for some.

Honeyfund offers a fee-free prepaid Mastercard, which can be loaded with the couple’s funds. The platform also writes that optional tips, called Honeyfund Gives, from guests allow them not to charge fees to gifters. However, couples can turn off the tipping screen shown to their wedding guests.

What do other couples think of the tipping screen?

In the comments of the Reddit post, other couples share their thoughts on the wedding registry tipping prompt.

“When they say ‘100% of your gift funds go into your Honeyfund wallet,’ they fail to mention that it costs to get money out of that wallet. Kinda of shady,” one writes.

“‘Honeyfund is free to use’….that says it all. Free, not begging to be tipped, free!” another says.

“Turns ‘free’ into ‘not actually free, but really close,’” a third jokes.

