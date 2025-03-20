‘Holdman Honey is amazing!’: H-E-B shopper checks out honey in-store. Then she shares a trick to know if you’re buying ‘good’ honey

Want to make sure you’re buying the best honey possible? TikToker Logan (@shoplogan512) shows viewers an easy trick. In a viral clip, while shopping in H-E-B, Logan asked, “Do you guys know how to find the best honey? Let me show you. When you turn the bottle over, you want to watch for the bubble. If the bubble takes a long time to go up to the top, that means you have a very pure and natural honey. If it’s really fast, that means it’s mixed with some things, and it’s not as pure of a honey.”

She then demonstrated this theory by turning over two bottles of honey. As she turned over the bottle labeled ‘Round Rock Honey,’ a bubble slowly emerged to the top, demonstrating, by her logic, that the honey is more “pure.” By contrast, when she turned over the bottle labeled ‘Local Hive Wildflower Honey Blend,’ the bubble reached the top a lot faster.

Is this honey test accurate?

Numerous other content creators have touted this method of honey-checking, including Amin Shaykho, @HomeDIYTips, and @MamaInTheKitchen. However, according to the website Pollenity, we should approach this test with a little bit of skepticism.

Per Pollenity, if you turn honey over and the bubble rises quickly to the top, that means the honey is diluted. However, the site warns us to approach this method with caution. It notes that while this test examines the water content of honey, its result might vary based on the type of honey. The site advises users to tailor the test based on the specific properties of the honey.

So, the question of whether we should trust this test is only a partial yes.

Some commenters were grateful for the tip, with one saying, “I had no idea, but I’m so thankful for this information.”

Others were amused by the test, as a second commenter quipped, “Everyone in H-E-B wondering why all the honey is upside down.”

Meanwhile, a third commenter shared their own trick for checking the purity of honey. “If you’ve already bought honey and you’re not sure about it. pour some on a plate like a quarter size amount,” they said. “Pour some water over it. Now, like you’re a pan mining for gold, swirl the water around. If you see honey comb shapes form, it’s true honey. if you see ripples, it’s not honey.”

