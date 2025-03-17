‘I almost got hit with my kids in the car’: Woman buys 2025 Honda Pilot. Then all her dash lights come on while she’s on the highway

A woman is having struggles with a 2025 Honda Pilot so profound that she’s concluded, “I’m just basically playing Russian roulette right now.”

The grim assessment comes from creator Kali Letona (@knicolexo11). Her clip earned more than 36,000 views on a video from Mar. 5. In it, she notes that she got the car in November and has had issues with it the entire time she’s owned it.

“So my first issue happened about two months ago,” she said. “I’m driving down the highway. I’m on my way to drop my kids off in the morning, and all my dash lights came on for my safety features.”

She said these were features such as “collision mitigation, lane departure braking system, my cruise control was off, my shut off.”

So what did she do?

Letona said she then took the Honda to a collision center to see if they could identify the issue.

“And they did, and it came up as I guess, what’s called an internal radar failure,” she said.

Letona took it to the Honda dealership, with a rep there saying they’d have to make their own diagnosis. However, they said they were unable to replicate the issue. As she relayed, “We go back and forth and back and forth, and I get nowhere, and they send me on my way.”

But then it happens again.

“I’m on my way home from picking up my kids, and I pull over to the side of the road and my car shuts off,” she said. “All my lights come on, my dash braking system once again, and my e-brake was on.

“So I thought that this was just a fluke, so I restarted my car and I kept driving,” she continued. “Now, as I’m driving, I come to an intersection, and my car stalls and shuts off again. And my e-brake goes on, and I almost got hit with my kids in the car. So at this point in the game, this is not just a little issue. This is becoming a safety hazard, and I don’t feel safe driving my kids in this vehicle.”

Honda, however, allegedly told her that the car needed to “actively die” so they can tow it to diagnose it.

Fortunately for her—understanding the irony of using “fortunately” in this case—the Pilot obliged. It died, allowing her to follow Honda’s game plan for trying to get the issue sorted.

In a Part 2 video, her frustrations continue.

“They’re finding every scapegoat that they can to not pay for anything,” she said. Letona also revealed that her car was rear-ended a month after she got it. However, she’s not sure if the issues she’s currently experiencing relate at all to that.

Rating the Pilot

Despite Letona’s experience, the Pilot actually fares well in the recent Car and Driver review assessing the 2025 edition.

“If a roomy cabin, a comfortable ride, and family-friendly features are at the top of your wish list for your next mid-size, three-row family SUV, the 2025 Honda Pilot delivers just that—and even a little more,” the review starts.

It notes, that while it’s not a “particularly quick” vehicle, “its throttle response is linear, and the 10-speed automatic’s shifts are smooth. On the road, the Pilot feels refined and offers confidence-inspiring steering and braking.”

The review doesn’t visit any of the issues Letona reported on.

Viewers say she’s not alone

Commenters provided advice on the Part 1 video that the creator said she appreciated in her follow-up video.

“Having issues with my 2025 Pilot as well!” one echoed. “It has left me and my kids on the side of the road twice!”

“Idk what’s going on with Honda,” another shared. “I thought they were more reliable than this… bought an Accord hybrid recently and having an issue with it as well and Honda has no clue what’s wrong with it. Good luck.”

“Check your state lemon laws,” another counseled. “Even if you go out of warranty if you report issues it applies after warranty from the date you had reported it and had it looked at. I had a new car lemoned in 2021.”

“Call Corporate Honda directly,” someone else suggested. “They will accommodate to your needs. Believe when I tell you they will cover you from point A to B. You are under warranty and they have to cover you.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Honda via email.

