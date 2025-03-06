‘I stand by Honda’: Car reviewer shares the most ‘reliable’ used car. It’s this popular Honda model getting the best grade

TikToker Rudy Cars, a mechanic, has built a following of 251,300 followers on the platform, sharing daily informational car videos and his expert insights on cars.

Featured Video

He has a popular series of videos where he walks through parking lots rating cars’ reliability. In a recently uploaded video, he takes to a parking lot to break down which cars are the most and least reliable, sparking much discourse.

Car ratings breakdown

He begins with a 2013 Nissan Altima, which he declares is “Uh, garbage. Garbage,” rating it a 5.8/10. The next car is a 2009 Honda CR-V. He says it’s “really good, very good,” rating it a 9.5/10, the highest of the video. After the Honda CR-V, there’s another Honda, a 2006 Honda Civic, which he emphasizes as 9.2/10, “very, very good.”

Advertisement

Next is a 2019 Jeep Wrangler, which he gives a 6.1/10. This is followed by a 2015 Honda Accord, which he stresses is “Very reliable, very good,” and then shifts the camera to show a 2003 Toyota Sequoia, “very good,” he remarks.

He then changes it up and shows viewers a 2016 Audi A4, which he also agrees is very good. Eventually, he shows a 2023 BMW 1 Series, which he describes as “very cool, but reliability-wise” he trails off, before shaking his hand to signal, “Not so much.”

As he continues to rate the cars, a trend emerges—that Hondas and Toyotas are deemed continuously reliable, regardless of year, model, or make.

This isn’t the first time Rudy Cars has favored Hondas and Toyotas. In a previously reported article by the Daily Dot, Rudy Cars said Hondas and Toyotas are the “most reliable vehicles EVER,” based on his experiences as a mechanic.

Advertisement

When speaking about Toyota, he shares, “This one’s a pretty obvious one. They’ve been around forever. They last forever. All you’ve got to do is change your oil.”

His viral video has 514,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Many viewers resonated with his high endorsement of Honda and Toyota.

“So basically, buy a Honda or Toyota,” one viewer shared.

Advertisement

“I stand by Honda; I love my Honda Accord 2010,” one viewer commented.

Outside of TikTok, there is much discourse around Honda and Toyota’s legacy of reliability.

Other Endorsement of Hondas and Toyotas

Consumer Reports ranked Honda fifth and Toyota third in its overall ranking of cars in 2025.

Advertisement

Consumer Reports shared, “Toyota mostly fulfills its reputation for building efficient and exceptionally reliable vehicles,” while Honda, “Its SUVs and sedans are usually near the top of Consumer Reports’ ratings for road tests and predicted reliability.”

While many viewers agreed with Rudy Cars’ high endorsement of Honda and Toyota, many Nissan owners took issue with his claims that Nissans were “garbage.”

“I have an ’06 Honda CR-V with 241k miles. I ran it into a boulder at 55 mph, and it still runs … I love my little CR-V! I got the unibody straightened, and she’s still my daily,” one viewer commented.

Another viewer shared, “My Nissan Altima has been the absolute best car I’ve ever owned.”

Advertisement

“My sis just gave my mom her 2016 Nissan Altima that she had for over 7 years. NEVER had an issue. Runs like a champ,” one viewer shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Rudy Cars and Toyota and Honda via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.