‘I’m also just a girl’: Woman gets new Honda Civic with $558 car payment. Is that too much?

It’s not just the rent that’s too high.

Phone and internet services are climbing to new heights, discounted televisions are entering the $300-plus margin, and eggs alone are driving people to engage in a “panic buying” frenzy.

Car buyers are encountering confusing, pricey new realities too.

The one about the Honda Civic Sport

In a video posted recently that has now reached over 495,000 views, TikTok user Jime (@_menalicious) showed off her recent purchase: A brand-new car.

She shared a glimpse of the interior of the vehicle, which is a 2025 Honda Civic Sport.

“Me with my $558 monthly car payment just because I wanted a brand new car with CarPlay,” she wrote in the overlaying text on the clip.

At first she pokes fun at her choice, choosing to set the reel to the viral audio saying, “Don’t forget…I’m also just a girl.”

However, when the post began receiving criticism, she later defended her seemingly expensive purchase.

“Brand new, 0 miles, free oil changes, free tire rotation and 3 year warranty + very reliable car, $30 to fill the tank, 6% [APR] with no credit history, my last car was crap, I’m happy with my decision,” she remarked in a comment underneath the post.

She also revealed in the comments section that the term of her finance agreement for the car is seven years, amounting to a total purchase price of $46,872.

But it was the monthly payment that sparked most debate.

What should the monthly payment be on a 2025 Honda Civic Sport?

According to Google Search’s AI-generated results, the average monthly payment for a 2025 Honda Civic Sport is $341 for a three-year lease. Jime’s car payment, given that it’s a seven-year term and it should theoretically be a smaller payment spread out over the longer period, does seem above average.

Taking a longer term to get a lower payment can be a “trap,” Bankrate notes. As they write: “The truth is you aren’t saving any money. While a longer lease term can mean you will pay less each month, you will also pay more in money factor during the lease.”

‘Not bad’

While several commenters under the clip believed that she has paid an unimaginable price for the type of car, others quickly put the judgment to rest after sharing their own financial obligations for their vehicles.

“That’s not bad, I negotiated $421 on a Touring sedan with 2.5% interest,” one user shared.

“Same car, 660 car payment 540 insurance,” another added.

“me with my honda hrv for 435,” a third user said.

Are monthly car payments getting pricier?

According to credit analysis conducted by Experian, it was reported that the average car payment for a brand-new car in 2024 was $734. And if you think that’s more pricey than usual, you’d be correct.

CNBC broke down the uptick in monthly payments, crediting not only the ever-increasing average interest rates, but the sheer fact that the cost of buying new cars has seen an uptick. After all, the higher the total amount of the vehicle, the more likely the monthly payment to pay is higher.

Kelly Blue Book estimated that the average price for a brand-new car back in 2015 was around $34,000. Now, almost decade later, that average has skyrocketed to nearly $50,000, as of late 2024

Needless to say, this TikTok user who started this online confession of finances isn’t an outlier. It only puts into perspective for some just how costly it is to purchase a new vehicle in today’s economy.

The Daily Dot has reached out to @_menalicious via TikTok DM and comment.

