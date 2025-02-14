‘I have never heard a positive review of Clayton homes’: Man buys brand-new home. 6 months later, he discovered shocking damage

A man claims that he discovered shocking damage in his brand-new Clayton home a mere six months after he purchased it.

Featured Video

What is a Clayton home?

Clayton is a company that makes prefabricated homes. These homes, also known as “off-site built homes,” are constructed at the company’s building facilities. When they are almost finished, the homes are moved to the home site where the build is completed.

Prefabricated homes like this are often more affordable than traditionally built homes. They also allow buyers to customize the design to match their style and budget. In addition, Clayton claims that its homes are built to run more efficiently and can save homeowners money on energy costs over time.

Advertisement

However, one recent customer is warning other buyers not to purchase a home from this company. The man explains why in a TikTok video that he uploaded to his partner Jessica’s account (@thebates1).

Why is he issuing a warning?

“DO NOT BUY FROM CLAYTON HOMES!!!” he unequivocally states in the caption of the video.

“See this right here? Black mold,” he says in the clip as he points the floor.

Advertisement

“That started happening six months after we moved in. Called their free warranty company, and guess what? They won’t do anything. Told us there was nothing wrong with the houses,” he says. “Now I have water damage all over my walls, my back door’s rotted out, I have a hole in my floor, and black mold.”

The man says that due to the mold, his family can’t safely stay in the house. He adds that Clayton has done nothing to rectify the situation, which forced him to go through his insurance company.

Clayton homes have a growing reputation

This TikToker is not the first Clayton homeowner to air his grievances about the poor workmanship of his new home. The Daily Dot has previously reported on another Clayton customer who said that her home was coming apart less than a decade after being built.

Advertisement

Citing shoddy workmanship on her cabinetry (that she paid extra for), and a porch that had to be redone, homeowner Kel also advised others to keep away from Clayton homes. Kel even went as far as to say buyers would be better off building a home with “sticks and mud.”

Viewers call out Clayton homes as well

The video on Jessica’s account received over 1.4 million views. Numerous viewers stated that they were far from surprised at the TikToker’s complaints.

“I have never heard a positive review of Clayton homes,” said one viewer. This comment was echoed by several others who also claimed that they had “never” come across a favorable review about the company.

Advertisement

Many viewers provided their own terrible experiences with Clayton’s pre-fab homes.

“I had to put a new roof on after 3 years. I said I had a 3 year house cause roof leaked, heat/air unit broke down, dishwasher tore up. water damage all along my walls. doors hung uneven, black mold,” one person claimed.

“Same with our Clayton home nothing but water damage,” said another.

“2 months ago I replaced 23 sheets of subfloor in a 1 year old Clayton home. [There] was no signs of leaks but a lot of mold,” a third said.

Advertisement

In a separate video, the man provides some more background. He claims that he had the entire home custom-built and his family had been living there for two-and-a-half years. But the problems started almost as soon as they moved in.

In a third follow-up, the man says that thanks to the traction his initial post received, a Clayton representative had finally reached out. He does not disclose the details of the possible resolution but assures viewers that he will keep them updated.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to the TikTok creator via TikTok direct message and to Clayton Built Homes via Instagram direct message.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.