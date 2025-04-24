‘This is the No. 1 most dangerous place to shop’: Customer goes to HomeGoods. Then he pulls out a lead testing kit

Concerns about lead in dishware aren’t new, especially when it comes to older or imported ceramics.

But a recent video on X has sparked fresh worry after user Eric Ritter (@DetectLead) claimed that several ceramic items at HomeGoods tested positive for lead.

In the clip, which was reposted by @Mericamemed, Ritter records himself outside a HomeGoods store.

“Today on everything lead,” he says. “We’re gonna test this HomeGoods for lead.”

As he moves through the aisles, he applies the solution to several ceramic plates and dishes—specifically calling out the brand Grace Teawear—and flashes a light over the surface. When the liquid glows green, he claims that means it tested positive.

“This is a brand new plate,” he says, holding one item. “This would be incredibly dangerous to eat on.”

Ritter also takes a jab at the pricing. “For only $40, you can get a huge source of lead in your house,” he says,

So, is there really lead in these dishes?

The creator claims he scanned “almost every dish” in the store and directed users to his website for a full list.

But here’s the thing: the results aren’t entirely reliable, and the person in the video—Ritter—is also the founder of the company that makes the testing product he’s using.

In fact, Fluoro-SPEC, the at-home lead-detecting toolkit Ritter produces and uses in the video, states in its own Amazon disclaimer that it’s not approved by the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for testing lead-based paint under federal regulations.

While it might cause certain types of lead-based paint—like white lead—to glow on contact, that doesn’t mean it qualifies as a certified test. The disclaimer also points out that the EPA only recognizes two kits for this purpose, LeadCheck and D-Lead.

So while the glowing reaction might look alarming, it’s more of a general indicator than a confirmed test.

As experts often point out, at-home lead tests can be unreliable, especially on glazed ceramics.

Additionally, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some imported or hand-painted dishes may contain lead in the glaze. However, most mass-produced, modern dinnerware sold in the U.S. is regulated for safety.

Still, the FDA recommends avoiding chipped or cracked dishware and never using anything not labeled food-safe.

In the comments, users were quick to question the legitimacy of the test and raise doubts about the creator’s claims.

“Looks like bull[expletive] XRF (x-ray fluorescence) scanning isn’t done with a flashlight,” one user wrote, referencing the tool the creator seemed to be using in the video.

Another pointed out how suspicious it is that nearly everything tested “positive” for lead. “If your test is positive on everything, it’s much more likely that the test is faulty,” they wrote.

A third joked about the broader implications, writing, “This would explain the current state of discourse in the country.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ritter and HomeGoods via email for official comment.

