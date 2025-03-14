‘When did those arrows come out?’: Man rents Home Depot van and tries to fill it up with gas. There’s just 1 problem

A man rented a Home Depot van and struggled to figure out how to fill up at the gas pump.

In a viral TikTok video with over 585,100 views as of this writing, user Tristan Amaya (@tristan.amaya) shared his moment of confusion with viewers.

“I just rented this van to help me move and I need to put gas in before I, uh, return it,” he began in the clip. “And I can’t find the gas thing.”

The “gas thing” he referred to was the van’s gas tank. He could not find the tank, even using the car’s dashboard to identify what side it should be on.

Home Depot van rental hidden gas tank

Though the dashboard indicated the gas tank could be found on the van’s left side, he could not find it on the vehicle.

“I don’t see it anywhere,” he said while recording the van’s side. “I don’t get it.”

Amaya was just about to conclude that the gas tank was “literally nowhere” when he finally spotted it nestled in the van’s driver’s side door.

“Oh, there it is,” he said when he found it. “Never mind.”

Home Depot’s Cargo Van rates start at $19 per hour. The van can also be rented on a daily or weekly basis.

Customers are responsible for refueling the vehicle upon return.

As demonstrated by the video, the fuel tank door is not in a standard place on the van.

Others have also had difficulty finding the fuel tank door.

One man made a Youtube video dedicated just to helping others find it.

In that clip’s comments section, others agreed they struggled to fuel up the van at the gas pump for the same reason.

In the TikTok clip’s comments section, many agreed that the gas tank door was difficult to spot.

“The way I was squinting at the apron on the side thinking surely it was just blended in with the picture somehow. They definitely should have told you that when you rented it,” user Kathleen (Taylor’s Version) wrote.

“To be fair, that’s the most random place I’ve ever seen a gas tank,” user

Ems Mcpherson wrote.

“I would never have figured this out,” user morgan jane commented.

Others appreciated the man sharing the moment he realized where the gas tank was located.

“The ‘oh! oh, there it is, ok, nevermind’ is my single most relatable quote on this app,” user Potstradamas said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Home Depot via email and Tristian Amaya by TikTok comment and direct message for comment.

