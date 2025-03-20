‘Should call someone else to help’: Home Depot shopper wants to buy packs of Quikrete concrete mix. Then a worker tries carrying them

TikToker Edenka (@user60798514230) uploaded a recently viral video that sparked much discourse on the platform.

In the nine-second clip, we see a Home Depot worker trying to pull a cart filled with 15 packs of 90-pound Quikrete concrete mix. Edenka films the worker as he tugs and tugs at the cart in an attempt to move it but fails. As the video plays, an on-screen caption reads, “I felt bad for this poor man that was helping. I didn’t know If I should call someone else or help.”

The video has 1.3 million views and thousands of comments. Some viewers questioned why Edenka “felt bad” when she was asking him to move the concrete.

“You had that minimum wage worker load 1200 pounds of concrete and you just watched,” one viewer shared.

“You got him working like an Egyptian building the pyramids,” a viewer joked.

Another added, “Bro makes 7 bucks an hour and you got him moving 600 pounds of concrete!”

Critiques of filming instead of helping

Many viewers had critiques of Edenka choosing to film the worker instead of helping.

“Real talk, if you record me loading your stuff, I’m walking away,” one viewer commented.

“You decided to record,” one viewer remarked.

To which Edenka responded, “Because I was showing my dad that they chose him to help me. I felt bad and didn’t know how to handle it.”

Yet, some viewers felt the blame was on Home Depot and the worker’s technique for moving the cement.

“Forklift or should have made multiple trips, you’re not moving all that on a flat cart,” one viewer suggested.

“Bro, he’s got it on the wrong cart, it would be way easier to move on the wider lumber cart. That’s a garden cart,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “That’s honestly on him, he works there and should know well enough to tell you it’s going to have to be multiple trips.”

Personal experiences from former Home Depot workers

Some chimed in with similar personal experiences working at Home Depot. “This was my exact job at Home Depot and one day I felt my heart hurting because y’all wanna pour some concrete for some reason,” one former employee chimed in.

Many Home Depot workers have taken to threads like Reddit to wonder what to do when they can’t lift heavy things on the job.

Some folks shared they put their foot down to avoid injury on the job. “Now I’m not saying do this but. I just stopped lifting heavy things. It ended up forcing positive change but it could have gone badly,” one user wrote.

All the questions and critiques caused Edenka to clarify why she filmed it and that she did help the worker. Writing in the caption of the video, “Edit: Y’all, I swear I helped push it from the other end all the way to the cashier right after that one second of recording. I felt bad.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Edenka via TikTok comment and Home Depot via email.

