‘Did you need a receipt?’: Home Depot shopper’s plant dies 7 months after he bought it. Then he tries to exchange it

Plants can be finicky, especially if their care and keeping is a new subject. Even if you love your houseplants to literal death, there might be some hope. As long as they were purchased from Home Depot.

One TikToker has put the home improvement retailer’s return policy for plants to the test, with a palm tree purchased over seven months ago that simply did not survive the winter.

In the video posted to TikTok by @eastcoastvegas, he explains that a potted palm tree purchased from Home Depot in July had totally wilted by February. This provided a perfect opportunity to test how far the return policy could be stretched. HIs video has drawn over 158,000 views on the platform.

“OK guys, I heard that Home Depot has a generous return policy on plants, and since we buy a lot for our home, we’re going to test it out,” he says in the video. “Will they take this back? I bought it in July, and it is now Feb. 16. So it’s currently over 30 days. Wish me luck guys, I’ll let you know.”

The video then cuts to an employee telling the poster that if they want to get the same plant, it would be an even exchange.

“Alright guys, so we learned something. If you ever buy plants at the Home Depot, and they die within the year, just bring that [expletive] back in here. And they’ll let you get another one,” he says. “That’s pretty good, right? Because I mean we take care of our stuff, but some of these just don’t last.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @eastcoastvegas via TikTok direct message, and to Home Depot via email regarding the video.

What exactly is Home Depot’s return policy?

Home Depot has a pretty extensive list of return policies for different kinds of merchandise. Generally, large household appliances can be returned within 48 hours, while furniture, small appliances, and some tools can be returned within 30 days.

Some items are not eligible for a return at all—but plants are not one of them.

Most plants are eligible for return for up to 90 days, according to the retailer. Trees, perennials, roses, and shrubs can be returned for up to a year after purchase.

Does Lowe’s have a similar return policy?

Not everyone has a Home Depot in their neighborhood. Luckily, Walmart has a similar policy and will accept returns for plants—and most merchandise—within 90 days of purchasing.

The return policy for plants purchased at Lowe’s is basically the same as the policy offered by Home Depot.

Other hilarious Home Depot returns

Some viewers shared their own experiences trying to return plants to Home Depot and similar retailers.

“My mom made me return a lemon tree & the worker asked if we ever watered it,” one commenter wrote. “I was beyond embarrassed.”

“My dad has returned the exact same plant at least once a year every year for 15 years,” another said.

“My wife literally brought a laundry basket full of sticks and dirt and they gave her 300 dollars worth of new plants,” a third wrote. “I was ashamed to walk into Home Depot.”

Others commented that they would feel like they were taking advantage of Home Depot if they returned plants under such a policy.

“I just can’t do it,” one commented. “It’s like returning an animal from the SPCA.”

“I couldn’t show my face though,” another said. “It’s really not fair to HD even though I am sure it won’t hurt their wallet that much lol.”



