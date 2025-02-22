‘Only real Milwaukee guys know about the Home Depot hack’: Man says this Milwaukee tools product is overpriced at $79. Then he learns about its little-known use

DIY-enthusiast Brick by Brick (@brickbybrick) regularly posts content about various home improvement jobs and tools. During a recent trip to Home Depot, he spotted a Milwaukee-branded first aid kit. After seeing its price tag, he believed it was yet another example of the company having some of the “biggest marks ups in the game.”

Featured Video

“If you guys thought Milwaukee tool people were bad before,” he says, showing off a First Aid kit being offered by the brand.

Home Depot sells the 79-piece medical kit, packed inside a heavy-duty red carrying case for $79.97. For comparison, the Daily Dot searched for similar offerings on the home improvement retailer’s website. The chain also sells a 260 “essential items” First Aid kit that’s “OSHA compliant for workplace safety.”

Conversely, there’s a massive discrepancy in pricing for these two items, however. The OSHA plastic First Aid case retails for $24.97.

Advertisement

Milwaukee ‘mark-up?’

There’s no shortage of people online who agree with Brick’s assertion that Milwaukee products are needlessly “marked up.” While its pricing isn’t as maligned as Snap-On’s often jaw-dropping offerings, some still believe Milwaukee’s too expensive.

But, depending on who you ask, there are several reasons why this is the case. SlashGear pens that Milwaukee’s tools use raw materials that are inherently expensive, particularly for batteries. Mining for lithium-ion is a costly endeavor. Once the batteries are manufactured, they undergo quality control protocols.

According to the outlet, Milwaukee implements stringent standards when it comes to the manufacturing of its batteries. It also carries features that give them the advantage over other brands’ battery packs, such as “all-weather performance.” Anyone who has driven an electric car can attest to how cold weather affects the charging capacities of its battery.

Advertisement

Milwaukee’s tech doesn’t come cheap, but SlashGear says these batteries can be used in a variety of different weather conditions. Furthermore, they are also developed to last longer and always carry enough voltage to power tools “properly.”

Milwaukee praise

The Woodworking Wizardry blog echoes these sentiments regarding Milwaukee’s battery tech. It adds that Milwaukee’s branding also contributes to its premium pricing, along with its “warranty and after-sales service.”

Sure, that drill you ordered off of Temu might cost 1/10th of a Milwaukee one. But will the battery explode when you’re trying to put together your flat-pack furniture? And if it breaks, good luck hopping on a phone call with customer support to complain about the drill.

Advertisement

The blog also states that Milwaukee’s “build quality and materials” also sets it apart from the competition. Moreover, they even stacked Milwaukee’s wide product range against other notable brands. The website said it was impressed with the additional lengths Milwaukee went to to pack more advanced technology in its tools.

In response to a Reddit post questioning all of the Milwaukee love they see, one user attributes it to Home Depot. While remarking that the company indeed produces great tools, so do Bosch, Dewalt, and Makita. They contest that Milwaukee is clearly gunning for the “spotlight” in Home Depot to stand out among other brands.

“They make fantastic tools, but they really push themselves into the spotlight. This isn’t a knock but I think they just do a great job working with Home Depot,” they wrote. “Because that’s where most people seem to shop.”

Too rich for my blood

On the Tools in Action forum, one commenter started a thread where they heavily criticized Milwaukee’s pricing. “Man, every time I look at Milwaukee, the prices keep going up. They are officially more expensive than Hilti now. I am in Canada so I am assuming it’s worse in the US.”

Advertisement

Furthermore, he stated that he would much rather go with Hilti, as he says the warranty is better. “What the hell? I get Milwaukee is popular, but they aren’t worth that much. Hilti warranty still decimates theirs.”

According to Hilti Group, it sports a manufacturer’s lifetime warranty. Moreover, the brand packs in a “2-year no cost repair service from the date of purchase on all its tools.”

On the other hand, Milwaukee writes that it offers a limited warranty on its offerings. Depending on the product type, the warranty duration lasts between 1-5 years.

And when it comes to the success that Milwaukee’s been enjoying over the years, ToolGuyd attributes it to innovation. The blogger contends it’s the brand’s consideration of market niches that has increased its market share.

Advertisement

They cited that when Milwaukee introduced its “mechanics hand tools [they] were targeted to specialty trades.” Furthermore, the brand knew that “contractors and tradespeople” often required a “compact and basic socket set.” Incorporating them with an “anti-roll and wrench-ready” design resonated with customers.

Viewers love Milkwaukee

One person who responded to Brick’s video stated that Milwaukee enthusiasts rarely buy its products without a discount. “We always wait for a sale, no Milwaukee guy pays full price from HD.”

Advertisement

Someone else said they wouldn’t mind buying this first aid kit if they’re not getting it with their cash. “When they’re required on the truck and you have the bosses money…. Why not?” they wrote.

Another TikToker stated that what customers are paying for is the box: “No no we pay for box which COMES WITH band-aids.”

One person on the app was clearly devoted to the brand, writing, “Nothing will ever beat Milwaukee.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Milwaukee and Home Depot via email and Brick via TikTok comment.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.