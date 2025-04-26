‘They know something we don’t?’: Woman goes to Home Depot. Then she sees the kind of door the store is selling

A woman on social media has gone viral after she snapped a photo inside a Home Depot of a door and wondered… What is up with this door?

User @kristiskreations81 said the door was “medieval” and gave doomsday prepper vibes. “Do they know something we don’t?” she wrote on its caption.

She called it a “Walking Dead, 28 Days Later, Legend, keep the vampires out” door. It presents like a prop from a horror film about a small band of survivors bearing down with its sturdy, wooden appearance and gothic, metallic exterior.

@kristiskreations81 raises an interesting point, too. The door looks like it’s built to prevent break-ins of all stripes. The Daily Dot reached out to her for more intel via Instagram direct message. We’ve reached out to Home Depot too, curious if said door has seen any uptick in sales amid recent headlines about the economy and general political turmoil in the past few months on all sides of the aisle.

What is the Home Depot door in question?

It’s the retailer’s “Rustic Mahogany” door and it retails for $1,400 in the greater Austin, Texas area, where the Daily Dot is headquartered. The door promises a “thick solid-core construction for durability,” a “[b]ronze aluminum composite” build, and the “door sill includes adjustable cap Rustic finish for a classic appeal.”

It promises “antique distressed wood,” which basically means you take wood and make it look weathered via, like, sanding. So at least it is almost certainly real wood.

The product has 4.5 stars on the Home Depot site, from 470 apparently mostly satisfied customers.

Are doomsday prepper services on the rise?

Yes, reports the Wall Street Journal, and certainly among wealthy Americans. As Marketplace reports, emergency food supply kits are best sellers on Home Depot, Walmart, Costco, and Amazon. Marketplace found that a third of American adults are now investing in prepping services.

‘No one gets in to see the wizard’

Given that the woman who posted the door on social media mostly does home decor, cooking, and general lifestyle influencing, her unlikely viral hit seems rooted in deep relatability. The door looks like a movie prop.

“Oh I’d have the time of my life answering through the tiny door first,” a user commented. Another called it perfect for a “fall out shelter.” Another made a Princess Bride reference.

Yet another said this is going to be part of a rising trend.

“Cottage Core is out and Castle Core is in now,” they wrote.

One viewer was particularly taken with the door and the coincidence it sparked: “Not this being my actual door,” she said.

