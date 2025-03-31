‘Pro brokie tip’: Woman says you should get a job at Home Depot. The reason why might surprise you—and it has nothing to do with pay

If you’ve been tightening your belt and looking for work, you should consider taking advantage of this hidden Home Depot lunch benefit. At least that’s what one social media vlogger is saying.

Featured Video

Ava Dammeyer (@ava.dammeyer) has gone viral with her advice for fellow “brokies.” Namely, grab a job at the home improvement retailer and take advantage of the occasional free lunches.

Dammeyer posted her advice to TikTok on Saturday. Her video now has over 924,900 views.

Home Depot lunch benefits—pro-brokie tip

In the video, an extremely satisfied-looking Dammyer is in her car enjoying an impressive paper tray full of Mexican food.

Advertisement

The on-screen text reads, “Pro brokie tip: work at Home Depot, they’ll make food at least three times a month.”

She takes a large bite of her feast from the tray using a plastic fork, shaking her head in satisfaction.

Dammeyer also shares another tip for hungry job-seekers in the video’s caption. It states, “And if you don’t have a lunch they always have ramen and chips in the cabinets.”

Is a free lunch common?

Home Depot has no stated policy regarding free lunches provided for employees.

Advertisement

However, the company does seem to maintain a pantry full of snacks and food items available to employees in the stores’ break rooms, per the job review site Glassdoor.

One employee writes, “There is always a cabinet full of food for those who may have forgotten their lunch that day.”

Another notes that the retail locations “keep a full supply of cup noodles and oatmeal. water and ice machine with provided cup.”

However, lunch three times a month may only be a feature of Dammeyer’s location.

Advertisement

In the comments, she admits, “I think this could just be my Home Depot because a lot of people bring food for everyone that they personally paid for! People at mine are just nice stop hating.”

Viewers weigh in on the lunch benefit

Many viewers noted in the comments that working in food service would provide free meals daily.

Advertisement

Viewer joebyyyy (@joebbyy) wrote, “Work at chipotle u get a free meal with every shift u work.”

“Work in food service you’re most likely to get free food daily,” another viewer urged.

One advised, “Y’all serve at a country club restaurant!!! They have fresh lunch and dinner every day. With a microwave, chips, condiments, always a salad, etc. you also get payed [sic] HOURLY not by tips.”

However, Dammeyer demurred, stating that she was burnt out on service industry work.

Advertisement

“Working in food service is hell I just can’t,” she responded. She also wrote, “Every place I’ve worked in food made me severely depressed.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Dammeyer via TikTok comment and messenger for a statement. The Daily Dot also reached out to Home Depot via email for a statement.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.