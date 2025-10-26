“I love the cleaning stuff there”: Are Home Depot cleaning supplies cheaper than Dollar Tree?

A woman decides to check out Home Depot’s cleaning supplies to score a deal. Then she realizes the hardware store sells them for cheaper than the discount retailer Dollar Tree.

Are Home Depot cleaning supplies cheaper than Dollar Tree?

In a video with over 12,000 views, TikToker Lashauna (@lashaunaspeaks) walks into Home Depot after she heard that it sells cleaning supplies for less than Dollar Tree.

She shows several name-brand cleaning supplies, such as Comet bleach and Arm and Hammer baking soda, for just $1. She decides to purchase baking soda for her refrigerator.

“Okay, it definitely is cheaper than Dollar Tree since it wants to be $1.25, $1.50, $2,” she says as she walks out.

Dollar Tree garnered criticism at the beginning of the year after the retailer announced it would be raising its minimum price from $1.25 to $1.50. Dollar Tree previously raised its price from $1 to $1.25 in 2021.

Since the announcement, customers have scoped out other retailers for better deals.

How did viewers react to the deal?

In the comments, viewers say they also checked out Home Depot for low-cost supplies.

“I get all my cleaning supplies from Home Depot,” one says.

“I love the cleaning stuff there that’s where I first found the Scrub daddy’s and pink stuff,” another writes.

Other commenters suggest other stores that offer great deals on cleaning supplies. Money-saving subreddits like r/Frugal have long praised Home Depot, Lowe’s, and other hardware stores for selling bulk cleaning supplies for much cheaper than other discount retailers and home goods stores.

“Lowe’s even less than that. Just found out yesterday,” a commenter suggests.

“ROSSES!” another writes.

“WALMART TOO, don’t go to Target,” a third adds.

“And wait until yall find out about Office Depot cleaning supplies…. Cheaper and lots of deals,” a fourth viewer says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Lashauna for further comment.

