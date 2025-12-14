13 home decor choices people say instantly scream “I don’t have taste” (don’t shoot the messenger)

Home decor is a matter of personal taste. One person’s style is inevitably going to check every style “don’t” for someone else, and vice versa. But there are always some trends that become particularly contentious, usually when a style or piece of decor becomes so popular that it becomes something many people add to their home by default rather than because they truly love it.

Other times, things are just tacky from the start.

TikToker @theelliebarker recently decided to kick off a conversation about these home decor choices that scream “I don’t have taste.”

But take everything with a grain of salt—for every suggestion liked by a hundred or even a thousand people, there were others in the comments disagreeing. At the end of the day, if you put something in your space intentionally, all that matters is whether you enjoy it.

That said, in Barker’s words, “let’s stir the pot.”

1. Blanket ladders

“Just put them in the linen closet… like why do your blankets need to be displayed?” —@sdwhtisd187

2. Rattan balls

“Well i DID like mine.. after these comments its outta here.” —@liddia.spam

3. Mirrored furniture

“It depends on the specific piece of furniture. And I will die on this hill.” —@courtney.callender

4. Word decor

“they’re basic and bland” —@natty.20200

5. All gray/silver color scheme

“it’s giving ‘why is everything chrome’ from spongebob.” —@astrid54320

6. Beach decor

“Beach decor when the house isn’t at the beach.” —@hollyeileenn

7. Acrylic chairs

“Nobody’s butt needs to be viewed this way. Smooooooshed and pressed like glass? Let the toilet handle that job.” —@pajamamama3

8. Crushed velvet

“I’m sorry but it gives me a headache looking at it.” —@shay202335

9. Luxury brand coffee table books

“I think it’s only tacky when people over-do it.” —@aaahhhgggd

10. Highland cow art

“I used to clean houses for rich people and they ALL had this. some had it in multiple rooms.

11. Modern farmhouse style

“Modern farmhouse. Taylor swift. Starbucks bears. They’re all the same people.” —@tjh1668

12. Cluster of crosses

“Wall full of crosses gives crazy carrie vibes. i like the look of lots of different crosses and crucifixes, but they look better when they’re displayed differently.” —@ahhh.crochet

13. Minimalism

“Have NO decorations claiming you like a ‘clean look’ no you’re boring and have no personality.” —@thatdorkmaddi

