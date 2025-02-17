‘What? This is insane!’: Hobby Lobby shopper sees $11.99 price label. Then they peel the sticker back

It seems deceptive pricing might be added to the long list of controversies associated with popular arts and crafts retailer Hobby Lobby.

Featured Video

The chain is known for selling a variety of home and craft goods, from seasonal decor to fabric to art supplies. Despite its competitors, like Michael’s and Joann Fabrics, who are starting to go out of business, it seems the conservative values crafter is doing just fine.

One shopper is wondering if this pricing “trick” has something to do with it.

Hobby Lobby shopper discovers the truth

In a trending video with more than 220,000 views, influencer Kayla (@lifeandstylebykayla on TikTok) shares the shocking thing she discovered after buying a gift at her local Hobby Lobby.

Advertisement

“Hobby Lobby, count your days,” Kayla says with a stern look.

The TikToker explains that she went into the store with her son, and while they were shopping, he came across a “cute little” baseball pillow.

Even though it wasn’t on sale and was a bit pricey, Kayla paid the $11.99 for it.

Her son then noticed that the yellow sticker on the item easily peeled off to reveal a new price underneath. Normally, a sticker over another price means the item was reduced. But not in this case.

Advertisement

Underneath the $11.99 sticker price was an $8.99 sticker. That’s a $3 price difference.

It may not seem like a big deal, but it could make a difference for someone deciding if they can or can’t afford it.

“Hobby Lobby, what? This is insane,” Kayla says.

Hobby Lobby’s controversies

This isn’t the only time Hobby Lobby has gotten the side eye from the public (and government). Past infractions include:

Advertisement

Trying to deny employees on their health care plan access to birth control and the morning-after pill.

Not carrying merchandise for Jewish holidays because the store “doesn’t cater to you people.”

Smuggling ancient artifacts from Egypt and Iraq.

Initially, not following COVID protocols and then furloughing employees without pay.

Generally being anti-LGBTQIA+ and not letting a trans woman employee use the women’s bathroom.

‘Never shop there again’

“I’ll be peeling off tags from now on. That came off nice and easy,” a top comment read.

“Take it back for refund and never shop there again,” a person said.

Advertisement

“Why are you shopping hobby lobby??!?” another asked.

“Before I stopped shopping there last year it’s a little known fact that you should look at the price of third or further item of what you want on the shelf-the prices are normally different,” a commenter shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to Kayla for comment via TikTok direct message and comment and to Hobby Lobby via email

Advertisement

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.