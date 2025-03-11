‘I’ve been here 2 weeks’: New resident walks his dog down the street of his neighbourhood. Then an HOA member in a golf cart stops him

There’s nothing worse than nosy neighbors—except, perhaps, members of an HOA. TikToker @maddmavic was taken aback after an HOA member approached them as they were walking their dog at their mother’s new place.

“We inherited an estate in Florida in an HOA that’s in a 55 or older community,” he explained via on-screen caption. “I’m 47. I’ve been here for two and a half weeks. I’m out walking my dog and this guy and his wife pull up to me in a golf cart and this is what they say.”

Man vs the HOA

The video itself shows the tense exchange between the TikToker and a man who identifies himself as president of the HOA. The man begins interrogating the TikToker over how long he’s been there, to which he replies he’s been there for two and a half weeks. The president says that the guests at the property, which is for 55-year-olds and over, can only stay for 60 days. He also informs the TikToker that he has to be registered in the wider park.

The president also emphasises the need for emergency contact details, while @maddmavic adds that he will only be at the property until the end of the month. If he stays any longer, the president says he must fill out paperwork.

“In the end, when he said if I’m here more than two weeks, does that sound like a threat?” The TikToker said via the on-screen caption. “Like he’s going to intentionally try to do something. And why the hell does he need my personal emergency info? I’m as healthy and in shape as a 25-year-old.”

Viewers respond

In the comments section, it became clear that viewers weren’t huge fans of HOAs. “HOAs are the worst thing to happen to America’s housing,” one wrote. “It’s insane to me. They are everywhere now! And people buy into it. Then complain.”

“HOA always bothering people instead of welcoming them,” another added. While a third opined, “HOAs should be illegal.” Meanwhile, a fourth commenter took aim at the president himself, writing, “Dude is acting like it’s a subdivision of mansions. It’s a trailer park.”

The video amassed 493,400 views. The TikToker didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

