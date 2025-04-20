‘This is insulting to both rich AND poor people’: Man books a room at the Hilton. Then he sees this sign on the water bottles

TikTok user Carter Todd (@cartertodd2_yt) was living a life of luxury as a guest at a prestigious Hilton Hotel—but he was left taken aback after coming across their water bottles.

In the TikTok, which has amassed 450,200 views, Todd shared a picture of a water bottle at the hotel. It had a label that read: “Diamond, Gold, and Silver members — just a little thanks from us! Enjoy two bottles of water free on every stay.” Then comes the most egregious part of the label, which says, “All other guests: $3.00.”

Todd was unimpressed by this two-tier signage. Via on-screen text, he wrote: “Nah, this is insulting to both rich AND poor people.” He then added in the video description box: “Ain’t no way Hilton is FR. ‘Just don’t be broke’ ahhh [sign].”

People were offended

Unsurprisingly, most commenters were equally as unimpressed with the sign.

“Is this not discriminating on purchasing class?” one asked. “Wow, if they say it’s free, it should be free for all guests, not just certain ones,” another noted.

While a third shared, “Lmao, happened to me and then they charged me for the water that I DIDN’T TAKE.”

A fourth user added, “I saw this and just went downstairs for free water.”

A fifth commenter opined that “this is plain insulting for a Rewards program. If they consider bottled water a luxury even for their rewards members, then just imagine how low the bar is set for their hospitality quality.”

In an emailed statement to the Daily Dot, Todd expressed a similar viewpoint, as he wrote, “Considering how big of a brand Hilton is, this kind of behavior is expected but unfortunate — the way it’s presented in the open as opposed to in something like a mini fridge is absolutely intended to take a sort-of ‘jab’ at their low priority members.”

Hilton didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via email.

How can you get free hotel water?

Fortunately, other TikTokers have shared life hacks on how to avoid these overpriced water bottles entirely during your hotel stay.

For instance, as previously reported by the Daily Dot, hotel guest Minde (@mindemoore) went viral by showing her own method for getting cheap water. All it took was a visit to the hotel gym, which was well-stocked with copious free water bottles for patrons.



