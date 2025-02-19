‘You’re gonna have to go through Delta’: Hertz makes couple pay for rental car 2 times. Then they try to get their money back

No one wanted to help this couple after they were overcharged for a Hertz car rental. Commenters have stern suggestions.

For the most part, renting a car is not a fun process. Even if you book everything online, you might have to wait in a long line to retrieve your vehicle and then get hit with a bunch of back-to-back questions trying to upsell you.

On top of that, it’s common for a place to be overbooked. In the best-case scenario, they have to give you an upgraded car. In the worst case, you’re left stranded in a new city without a car.

This couple thought their car rental property was going alright until they noticed the charges on their credit card.

Hertz double charges

In a trending video, content creator Cassie and her boyfriend share the bad experience they had with Hertz, Expedia, and Delta, who collectively played a game of accountability hot potato where only the couple lost.

In the video, Cassie’s boyfriend explains that he booked a car rental through Hertz for their vacation and had no issues in the online portal. That is, until they showed up at the counters for pickup.

“Oh. Sorry. You’re too young to rent that size of car,” they told him.

Cassie’s boyfriend didn’t question it and instead just asked for them to put the amount they already paid toward renting a vehicle of the “correct” size. He notes that there was nothing on the website that indicated a correlation between age and vehicle size.

“Sorry, no. We can’t do that. But we can put you in the correct size car; you’re just going to have to pay for it all over again,” they told him without much further explanation.

“But that doesn’t make sense,” he told them.

Instead of explaining the procedure, the Hertz employees insisted that he didn’t have to worry since they’d take care of him.

Tired, he just went with it, assuming they wouldn’t double charge him—but they did.

After thirty minutes of waiting in a cold garage, Cassie’s guy drove home and emailed Hertz.

Hertz told him they had to talk to Delta since they used Delta points to purchase the rental. Delta couldn’t help because they used Expedia, and Expedia said it was a Hertz issue.

“So now I paid twice for a car,” he concludes.

What is the minimum age to rent a car?

Most car rental services have a surcharge for drivers under 25 since they’re less experienced and, sometimes, more reckless drivers. And just because you’re 18 and have a driver’s license, it doesn’t mean they’ll let you rent, even with the upcharge.

The minimum age limit at each car rental place varies, usually from 18 to 21.

For Hertz, you must be at least 20 years old in most locations in the U.S. or Canada to rent, 18 in Michigan, New York, and Quebec, and 19 in Alabama and Nebraska.

Does Hertz have an age limit on specific vehicles?

It turns out that the employee might have been telling the truth.

According to Hertz’s website, people under 25 can rent from the economy and SUV line but not the Dream Car collection, Prestige collection, and Adrenaline collection, which are higher-end.

What are some solutions?

“Dispute the transaction with your bank, both credit or debit,” the top comment read.

“Blows my mind ppl use expedia or other travel aggregators. the amount saved isn’t worth the hassle,” a person suggested.

“Charge back both rentals. Bet that will get their attention real quick,” another wrote.

It’s unclear if Cassie’s boyfriend can do a chargeback since he used points for atleast one of the purchases.

The Daily Dot reached out to Cassie for comment via email and TikTok direct message, and to Hertz, Delta, and Expedia via email.



