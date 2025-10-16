“Come on now”: Hello Kitty fan shares the AI-designed bedspread her “Temu victim” mother gifted her

A woman mentions to her mom that she loves Hello Kitty. Then she shares the bizarre Temu purchase her mom made for her.

What Hello Kitty merch did her mom buy from Temu?

Temu is an online retailer that sells very inexpensive, and often low-quality, items from furniture to clothing. The low prices are alluring to many shoppers who can score a large haul for pennies compared to other retailers.

However, some TikTokers say their loved ones have become “Temu victims” after making bizarre purchases on the website.

In a video with over 437,000 views, TikToker Amida (@amida.klb) stands in her bedroom. On-screen text reads, “POV: You tell your Temu victim mom that you like Hello Kitty.”

Amida pans over to her bed, which is covered in a bedspread with a print of an AI Hello Kitty wearing a pink dress. The bedding and pillow cases sport the same image.

The caption reads, “I love her for that.”

What do viewers think of the Temu purchase?

In the comments, viewers joke about Amida’s mom’s purchase on Temu. Some say the gesture is sweet, despite the unofficial AI image used on the bedspread.

“At least she supports your interests…,” one writes.

“The fact that she thought of you and got this for you is actually so cute,” another says.

“But she wants to offer something Hello Kitty, so that’s cute. Even if it’s AI..,” a third adds.

“Pls inform her of the damage AI does,” suggested one commenter.

“On Temu, you can find many cute Sanrio things, and she chose that,” laughed another commenter.

One commenter compared the design to AI brainrot, calling it “BALLERINA HELLO KITTYINAAA.”

Others shared their own moms’ Temu purchases.

“My mum gets LOADS of t-shirts with the most random stuff written on them,” a commenter shares.

“My mom keeps buying me all [these] clothes, and don’t get me wrong, they are amazing, but from Temu…” another viewer writes.

“Told her I like Keroppi now, I got every damn thing Keroppi themed. I mean, it’s not like they have Keroppi stuff anywhere else that isn’t ludicrously expensive, but come on now,” a third says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Amida for further comment.

