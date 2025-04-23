‘This happened to me with Liquid IV’: Woman buys Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup in 2 sizes. Then she notices this label is missing on 1 of them

According to Food Allergy Research and Education, 33 million Americans, or 1 in 10 adults and 1 in 13 children, have food allergies. Additionally, 51% of food-allergic adults and 42% of food-allergic children have experienced a severe reaction. So, if a company mislabels an item, then it could be catastrophic for a large percentage of Americans.

In April, Ash (@ashsceliacjourney)—a TikToker who documents her life as an extremely sensitive celiac person—posted a video demonstrating how labeling is crucial for people with severe allergies when she investigated the ingredients of Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup. The video was viewed over 46,000 times as of publication.

Are Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup ingredients the issue?

In a 31-second video, Ash shared how two different sizes of her favorite Heinz ketchup may have different ingredients, which led her to get sick.

“I know what’s glutening me the last couple days, and I want to cry. Real talk, these are the same,” Ash said, showing two bottles of Heinz Simply Tomato Ketchup, one 31-ounce and one 20-ounce.

Then she showed a list of ingredients for each size from a website that shows users whether food is gluten-free. The website listed the big one as gluten-free with a green symbol, but the 20-ounce bottle had a yellow symbol in place of the gluten-free symbol.

Additionally, the back of the 31-ounce bottle explicitly said “gluten-free,” while the 20-ounce bottle did not.

“There is no gluten-free label,” Ash said. “Is that what’s making me sick?”

Her concern is justified because celiac disease can cause serious complications.

According to Medline Plus, though celiac disease and gluten sensitivity have similar symptoms like abdominal pain and fatigue, celiac disease has the potential to cause damage to the small intestine.

Cleveland Clinic explains that celiac disease is an inherited autoimmune disorder that causes a reaction to gluten. The gluten “triggers the immune system,” causing the body to produce antibodies, which damage the lining of the small intestine, impairing the body’s ability to absorb nutrients. This damage causes the patient to suffer nutritional deficiencies.

What did her viewers say?

Many viewers were shocked by the news.

“OMG noooo, I eat these too. Now I wonder if that’s what has been making me sick too,” one said.

“Can they just stop putting gluten in every little thing,” a second added.

“I asked and they legit said they couldn’t guarantee it’s gf unless it’s one that’s marked gf like get it together!! I’d still investigate other causes if you aren’t feeling well,” a third shared.

“FML, I’ve been having gluten symptoms for a while, and really cut down on what I was consuming. Never thought it could potentially be my ketchup which I use a ridiculous amount of,” a fourth added.

“Watch out for shampoo, conditioner, lotion, dry shampoo, skin care products in general, supplements, medications…. The list is endless. And still, the waiter at – restaurant doesn’t take us seriously,” a viewer remarked.

“What???!!! So unfair! Btw, I own a restaurant and we use Hellman’s vegan mayo from the grocery store. Then ordered the gallon size and it was not allergen free. Why do companies do this????” another shared.

One suggested that Ash look into making her own ketchup to avoid the issue in the future.

“You should make your own, it’s so easy,” the viewer advised.

Food allergies are a growing concern

In a follow-up video, she said Kraft reached out to apologize about the issue and has sent her coupons and a check. Additionally, Ash said Kraft explained that bottles with the gluten-free label were made specifically in gluten-free facilities, but other bottles without the label are made in facilities that may have gluten and cause cross-contamination. Ash said she will now be more careful and be sure to check the labels before consuming her favorite ketchup.

This is an important lesson, especially since people with food allergies are on the rise.

Food Allergy Awareness reports that the rise of food allergies is most likely due to “our modern, industrialized environment has likely increased our susceptibility to allergies. Another factor may also be that since 2000, people have been living [in] a cleaner overall environment, which has lowered children’s immune systems.”

The Daily Dot reached out ot Ash via TikTok comment and Heinz via email.

