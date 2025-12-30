An H-E-B employee known for her upbeat TikToks from inside the store says she’s been told to stop posting content from work.

Zarita Robinson (@zrob360) has built a following by sharing slices of her day at a San Antonio H-E-B, from chatting with customers to breaking into made-up songs about whatever special is on offer. But in a video posted just days before Christmas, Robinson told viewers that the chapter is coming to an end.

In the clip, she said she had some “sad news” to share and explained that she won’t be able to post her work-related “vents” anymore.

“I just want to thank all those who supported me and followed me,” she said. “It’s been an amazing journey, and it doesn’t stop here. God has other plans.”

@zrob360 H E B says no more job postings from “Z” sorry I don’t know why …. As I smile ♬ original sound – Zarita Robinson685

In the caption, Robinson added that H-E-B told her she could no longer post about her job.

“HEB says no more job postings from ‘Z’ sorry I don’t know why… As I smile,” she wrote.

According to Chron, Robinson has been documenting her work life since 2022. Early videos showed her on the floor, posing for photos with customers and handing out samples. More recently, her account leaned into short performances, including the singing songs she made up about H-E-B-related deals.

Those videos clearly struck a chord. Robinson had amassed more than 10,000 followers, largely by bringing high energy and warmth to the store and by turning everyday grocery runs into something customers looked forward to.

As of Friday, her goodbye video had been viewed more than 40,700 times, with many commenters thanking her for making their trips to H-E-B a little brighter.

Can H-E-B ban its employees from posting at work?

In Robinson’s case, the pause on posting didn’t end up being permanent.

Not long after telling followers she was done sharing work videos, she popped back up on TikTok singing about H-E-B’s seasonal tamales, suggesting the situation had shifted.

The company itself later confirmed that change in a statement to Chron.

“While we have strict food safety policies our Partners must adhere to, Zarita’s videos will resume,” the statement read. “We look forward to her continuing to spread positivity and joy.”

Regardless of Zarita’s specific situation, employers generally have broad authority to tell employees they can’t post videos while they’re on the clock, including TikToks filmed at work.

Most employers already have rules about social media on the job, whether that means limiting personal posting during work hours or banning filming in uniform or on company property altogether. From their point of view, pulling out a phone to record—even for a quick video—can look like time you’re not doing the job you’re being paid to do.

Of course, posting at work automatically results in disciplinary action. But it could lead to consequences if you keep posting after your employer issues a firm warning to stop.

In general, though, filming TikToks at work is a gamble. As Robinson’s situation showed, policies can be clarified and boundaries redrawn, so it’s best to check with your employer before posting videos to your account.

Viewers slam H-E-B for banning Robinson’s content

After Robinson first told followers she’d been barred from posting TikToks at work, plenty of viewers turned their frustration toward H-E-B, arguing the store was shutting down someone who made grocery shopping more fun.

“I looked forward to seeing you pop up on my feed singing and spreading happiness,” one woman wrote.

“H-E-B, how dare you,” another added.

“H-E-B DO BETTER!!!!!! Smh!! This woman has such a beautiful spirit!!!” a third commenter said.

“Straight haters,” someone else chimed in, referring to the company’s supposed policy. “God bless and Merry Christmas, Z.”

Not everyone was surprised, though. Some commenters said a social media crackdown tracks with what they know about workplace rules, even if it felt disappointing in this case.

“The reason is because no partner is allowed to post on social media while at work,” one woman explained. “It’s in the policy, unfortunately.”

“It’s a job,” another person put it bluntly. “Put the phone away.”

“I knew they were going to do this soon. H-E-B should be ashamed of themselves!! But you’re right… God has more in store,” a third added, striking a more conflicted tone.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Robinson via TikTok and contacted H-E-B by email for comment.

