Hayley Williams just dropped her first new songs as an independent artist on a Y2K-era website

Fire up your iPods and Windows XP desktops — we’re going back to the 2000s.

Paramore’s Hayley Williams has delighted fans by randomly releasing 17 new solo songs, but as usual, she’s done things a little differently.

Y2K website makeover

She’s given her website a nostalgic, Y2K facelift. To access her new songs, the first users had to enter a purchase code from Good Dye Young, Williams’ hair dye brand.

From there, fans could play her tracks on a charming desktop player.

hayley williams after she removed all the songs and locked her website back up pic.twitter.com/OAu4HScPJO — 🗡️ lex from paramore 🔪 (@callmelexis) July 29, 2025

Now, anyone can access the site, but you’ll have to stream the tracks elsewhere.

The seventeen new songs are as follows:

True Believer

Blood Bros

Negative Self Talk

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Mirtazapine

Ice in My OJ

Brotherly Hate

Zissou

Dream Girl in Shibuya

Discover Channel

Love Me Different

Hard

Whim

Glum

Disappearing Man

I Won’t Quit on You

Fans are finding easter eggs

Fans can also access a “Misc” folder. This includes gems like a video clip of a 2017 Phoenix performance, a (slightly creepy) recording of a child’s voice saying, “I’m sorry that you’re going through something hard”, a coloring book with song lyrics scribbled over it, and a picture of the t-shirt with a motif reading, “Hayley Williams is my favorite band”.

Since then, Williams has released these songs on all major streaming platforms, but the site is still available for those who yearn for the good old days.

These songs, which Williams claims are seventeen separate singles, come after Paramore released a deluxe version of their 2005 album, All We Know Is Falling. As well as being another opportunity to listen to all your favorite bangers, this re-release is also notable for including The Summer Tic EP as a digital entity for the first time.

Online, fans can’t believe their luck.

when you’re in a depressive episode and wake up to 17 new hayley williams songs pic.twitter.com/OeUM1yIt7g — jaime (@triptojaimeland) July 28, 2025

I can’t think of anybody more deserving of this kind of success than Hayley Williams pic.twitter.com/w8qq6rud3X — harley (@xoYelrah) August 1, 2025

i cant believe im listening to new hayley williams music in 2025 pic.twitter.com/ETCoCqcT7L — presley from paramore (@presleyonIine) July 28, 2025

my soul when hayley williams releases solo music pic.twitter.com/LDqCjJhNk0 — mo (@reddrakonmo) July 28, 2025

20yrs in and Hayley Williams is still THAT girl pic.twitter.com/DFTPdIIr76 — you know who i am (@V_A_L) August 1, 2025

So, despite splitting with Atlantic Records last year, things are looking up for both Williams and Paramore.

