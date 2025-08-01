Hayley Williams just dropped her first new songs as an independent artist on a Y2K-era website

Fire up your iPods and Windows XP desktops — we’re going back to the 2000s.
Paramore’s Hayley Williams has delighted fans by randomly releasing 17 new solo songs, but as usual, she’s done things a little differently.
Y2K website makeover
She’s given her website a nostalgic, Y2K facelift. To access her new songs, the first users had to enter a purchase code from Good Dye Young, Williams’ hair dye brand.
From there, fans could play her tracks on a charming desktop player.
Now, anyone can access the site, but you’ll have to stream the tracks elsewhere.
The seventeen new songs are as follows:
- True Believer
- Blood Bros
- Negative Self Talk
- Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
- Mirtazapine
- Ice in My OJ
- Brotherly Hate
- Zissou
- Dream Girl in Shibuya
- Discover Channel
- Love Me Different
- Hard
- Whim
- Glum
- Disappearing Man
- I Won’t Quit on You
Fans are finding easter eggs
Fans can also access a “Misc” folder. This includes gems like a video clip of a 2017 Phoenix performance, a (slightly creepy) recording of a child’s voice saying, “I’m sorry that you’re going through something hard”, a coloring book with song lyrics scribbled over it, and a picture of the t-shirt with a motif reading, “Hayley Williams is my favorite band”.
Since then, Williams has released these songs on all major streaming platforms, but the site is still available for those who yearn for the good old days.
These songs, which Williams claims are seventeen separate singles, come after Paramore released a deluxe version of their 2005 album, All We Know Is Falling. As well as being another opportunity to listen to all your favorite bangers, this re-release is also notable for including The Summer Tic EP as a digital entity for the first time.
Online, fans can’t believe their luck.
So, despite splitting with Atlantic Records last year, things are looking up for both Williams and Paramore.
