Coffee Mate is rolling out Harry Potter Butterbeer coffee creamers. Here’s where to grab them

Coffee Mate is launching a limited-edition line of Harry Potter–inspired products, including Butterbeer-flavored creamer, zero-sugar creamer, and Butterbeer-flavored cold foam.

The latest Butterbeer flavor follows Toffee Cauldron Cake Flavored Creamer and Zero Sugar White Chocolate Peppermint Toad Flavored Creamer, which Coffee Mate dropped in August.

Harry Potter fans can find the themed coffee creamers in-store and online at retailers like Target, Walmart, Kroger, and other grocery stores that sell Coffee Mate products.

“With the launch of our Harry Potter Butterbeer Flavored Creamers and Cold Foam, we’re inviting fans to transform their daily brew into something truly enchanting,” Nestle’s director of brand marketing told Parade about the release of the creamers.

The limited-edition flavors will roll out nationwide next month and will be available until January 2026.

The Cold Foam will cost $5.49 for a 14-ounce container, while the creamers will cost $4.49 for a 28-ounce bottle.

Harry Potter fans react to Coffee Mate’s Butterbeer coffee creamer

On the fandom subreddit r/HarryPotter, fans review the new coffee creamer flavors.

“I currently have the cauldron cake flavor and it’s delicious. Despite being artificial it doesn’t taste artificially lol. Just a light warm buttery caramel,” one says.

“It’s very tasty! I gave it a little sip without coffee. Tastes like a buttery toffee cake with a bit of vanilla. Very creamy and sweet, as you’d expect from coffeemate,” another writes.

“I also just found some for myself. I loooove toffee flavor and had been missing it since Starbucks discontinued their toffee nut flavor creamer,” a third adds.

However, others feel the collaboration is gimmicky and being used to promote the new Harry Potter HBO series.

“Us HP fans are such suckers for sellouts,” one commenter remarks.

“Harry Potter IP is being jammed into every possible product and venue rn to hype up the new show,” a second suggests.

“Just buy normal creams,” another writes.



