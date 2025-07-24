“This is my nightmare”: Woman receives casting call for Harry Jowsey dating show, whose prize includes attending David Dobrik’s wedding

If there were an Olympics for dating, Harry Jowsey would get gold.

Viewers were first captivated by his romance with Francesca Farago back on Too Hot to Handle and Perfect Match on Netflix. Since then, he’s built a colorful romantic history. This includes stars like Lucy Hale, Georgia Hassarati, and Jessica Vestal — who, incidentally, he met on another Netflix dating show.

Let’s Marry Harry announced

His most recent romance is probably the weirdest one yet, as he was holding hands with musician Sia just last week.

However, it looks like Jowsey is still looking for someone to walk down the aisle with him, as he announced a casting call for his new Netflix dating show Let’s Marry Harry.

Call Her Daddy’s Alex Cooper will appear on the series to help guide him to love. “I don’t know if I’m good at picking my relationships. I think I’ve always found myself in a little bit of trouble; that’s probably mostly my fault,” the television personality told People.

“But this new show—Alex Cooper is leading this horse to water. She’s gonna be the one that’s gonna pick all the people, and I think it’s my best shot at love.”

Harry Jowsey dating show casting call leaked

The casting call, which has since gone viral in a TikTok by Ava Louise (@realavalouiise), tells potential applicants that “he’s looking for something real.”

“If you think he’s the one, this is your shot,” a screenshot of the email adds. The casting call says that those who sign up to the show would potentially marry Jowsey, along with being a plus one to David Dobrik’s 29th birthday party.

Sharing her thoughts on the headhunting, Louise adds: “I would rather die.” She continues, I would rather die than go on a date to David Dobrik’s 29th birthday party with Harry Jowsey and then marry him. The fact that there are women out there who would say yes to this scares me deeply. It deeply disturbs me because they have no self-preservation. I feel like if you walk into David Dobrik’s party with Harry Jowsey, you’re going to leave with one eye and chlamydia.”

Commenters were on the same wavelength, with one writing that the invite to David Dobrik’s birthday party “sounds like a threat.”

“Harry Jowsey and David Dobrik in the same sentence sounds like hell,” another added, while a third spoke for all of us when they wrote that “this IS my nightmare (I will, however, watch this).”

The video amassed 1.1 million views. Louise didn’t respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via Instagram direct message.

