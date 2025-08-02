Reddit is filled with users who share anonymous tips on minor tweaks and habits that can upgrade your lifestyle. But one Redditor in r/AskReddit asks what happens to those who incorporate seemingly harmless habits into their lives.

“What’s a ‘harmless’ habit that ended up destroying someone’s life?” the Redditor asks.

Some commenters share harmful—yet unfortunately common—habits like suntanning and smoking. They note that these habits were once shunned, but have recently regained popularity.

While toys like Labubus start a renaissance for collectables, some users warn that the habit can go too far. Others share stories of hobbies gone wrong, which have led some to embezzlement, unemployment, and outlandish crimes.

These are the harmless habits that have shockingly derailed Redditors’ lives that you may want to avoid. Is yours on the list?

1. Collecting toys

“Trading cards. Search the web for ‘Pokemon TCG debt’ sometimes. You’ll see plenty of stories and forum posts of people who have completely ruined their finances by spending tens of thousands of dollars on shiny cardboard.”—u/Fine_Inevitable_7270

“Friend knew someone who was so fixated on Warhammer minis that he began embezzling from his workplace to buy more of them. He got caught, obviously. Can only imagine what that grey pile of shame looked like.”—u/JMurdock77

2. Socializing with AI

“From stories about dating AI companions to things like this where you can perpetually be fed newly generated content. I can totally see AI addiction being a named emerging problem within the next 5 years.”—u/theKetoBear

“Weird as it sounds, AI story telling apps. I had a friend with autism who just spent all his time on them, he said it gave him a sense of escapism from his life that consumed pretty much every waking minute on it, but it cost him his job, and some of his friendships.”—u/Dansken525600

3. Playing video games

“Given the number of people I’ve known who have allowed marriages, finances, and careers fall apart because of their video game addictions, I think they should be classified as narcotics.”—u/AnybodySeeMyKeys

4. Sports betting

“UPS driver here, sports betting. We make very good money, and I know people who are betting thousands of dollars on 15 pick parlays. One guy won 950,000. In 8 months he was broke, trying to steal iPhones and jewels off his truck. Now he’s in jail. S*** I’m nervous on a 5 dollar bet!”—u/stonez9112

5. Scrolling on social media

“Endless scrolling through social media. A person stops doing things, plunges into comparing themselves to others, depression, anxiety, and loss of goals. It seems like a trifle, but in reality it eats up years of life.”—u/Lleyla_sweety

6. Hustling

“Earning money for the wrong reasons can definitely destroy people and families. If it is earned and spent on good then it is good. It becomes poison, like all vices, if one attempts to use it to heal, because it feels like it might work, but it won’t.”—u/Laser_Shark_Tornado

7. Complacency

“Complacency can become a clairvoyant disease. Many of the hobbies listed here start as stress relievers or comforting behaviors and quickly turn into a habit and a lifestyle. Not every second of every day needs extreme purpose and intensity but having goals and being motivated is very important even for casual hobbies.”—u/chris612926

8. Casual gambling

“Gambling ‘just for fun.’ It starts as a weekend thing, then slowly becomes the only thing. Watched a friend lose their savings, relationships, and sense of reality.. because it never felt serious until it was too late.”—u/lumiwalks

9. People pleasing

“This has been the cause of the majority of my problems for the last 20 years… The worst thing about being a people pleaser is that it sometimes works in your favor, so you end up reaffirming your mindset. But the benefits are totally not worth the cost of your ambitions and self-esteem.”—u/zukenstein

10. Procrastinating

“I have been a procrastinator throughout, but I was aware of it and always tried to beat it and stay ahead of it. But lately, life has been tideous and I’m in survival mode. This is when procrastination finally caught up with me. Feels like everything is crumbling, in slow motion – financially, mentally, work-wise, relationship-wise.”—u/CUJO-31

11. Shopping at Goodwill

“Collecting ‘rare or limited edition or numbered” things from goodwill and similar led a family member to hoarding.”—u/miguel833

12. Golfing

“Golf! That’s an easy one. Can’t count the number of times a family friend picked golf over their family – divorced, estranged from kids and grand kids, but on the links every day with the same people.”—u/Aplaidlad

13. Being a Coldplay fan

“Hugging at a Coldplay concert.“—u/NotLeroLero

“I’ve heard recently that being a Coldplay fan can have some downsides.”—u/Eeeegah

