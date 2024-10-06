‘Genius’: Man buys Harbor Freight toolbox. Viewers can’t believe what he uses it for

People have been loving Harbor Freight recently for giving Snap-On a run for their money with this Icon wrench tool set. But the retailer’s tools aren’t just great for helping mechanics keep their shop costs down. Additionally, the store can help folks out by providing low-cost and functional home design solutions.

Zynner (@zynnersavedbygrace) published a viral TikTok which has accrued over 1.6 million views as of Sunday. In the clip, he demonstrates an inventive use for a large toolbox on wheels he purchased at Harbor Freight.

Retooling the island

His video begins with a slow camera pan into a nicely designed kitchen. The center of the space features a white island, with a pleasant colored wood chopping block on top of it.

However, as Zynner walks closer to the island, something seems a bit off about the fixture. And if you’ve spent some time in a garage or the tools section of a retailer, you’ll clock it immediately.

“All right, TikTok. This is exactly what happens when there’s nobody around to tell me no,” he says. “I end up with a Harbor Freight toolbox as a kitchen island.”

He begins to show off the functionality of the piece by pulling out the top drawer. It opens smoothly to display a variety of different utensils. “And honestly it could’ve turned out a lot worse. I don’t hate how this turned out,” he says.

After closing the drawer, he pans around the tool box to show off other angles. There’s a functional handle he hangs a towel from on one side, but could also be used for moving/re-positioning. That’s because the wheels at the base of the large tool box are still attached to its bottom.

Next, he pans to the back of the box to reveal an additional surprise. He affixed hooks where three cooking pans are dangling from.

TikTokers were impressed

Several viewers lauded Zynner’s interior design philosophy. “The wood top keeps it classy,” one person penned.

Someone else highlighted just how practical of a solution the TikToker’s Harbor Freight island was. “Kitchen island, thousands with useless drawers,” they wrote. “Tool box 5-800 and lockable sensible drawers. Why lockable drawers in kitchens aren’t an option baffles me at times. No more worries with young kids!”

As it turns out, other people had this same idea. “Dated a bartender that had one of those as a kitchen island. Perfect height and solid enough to hold my weight. I didn’t hate how it turned out either,” they wrote.

And it seems like others wanted to do the same with their own kitchens. “A kitchen island that I can move would be a dream,” one TikToker opined.

Another replied they weren’t going to allow preconceived notions of acceptable design to stop them from a toolbox island. “This is exactly what I’m getting for my house. I don’t see why people think it’s weird. It’s perfect,” they said.

Others even suggested modifications, which Zynner appeared to like himself. “Get bigger butcher block top for little overhang,” one replied.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Harbor Freight via email Zynner via TikTok comment for further information.



