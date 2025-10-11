“Pure fad, pure novelty”: Hank Green gives a bleak “SlopTok” report back after scrolling through Sora 2

Science communicator Hank Green rants about Sora 2 AI-generated videos on “SlopTok,” warning viewers about the implications of the new tool.

What did Hank Green say about Sora 2 SlopTok?

Green shares his dismay after scrolling SlopTok, a bizarre corner of TikTok where users post Sora 2-generated videos of Martin Luther King Jr. using Gen Z slang or an old woman arguing with police over feeding her pet bear.

“This is what they’re spending their money on? Their time on?” he laments in a video captioned “Give me a single reason why Sora2 should exist.”

He begins by saying, “Anybody who scrolls SlopTok for fun needs to re-examine how they interact with media. This isn’t like an interesting place to spend time, there’s so much good content on the internet…”

He also points out that ChatGPT, also created by OpenAI, has started generating “feeds” without prompts for users to scroll through. Green believes this is setting up AI to enable advertisements.

“If the business model of OpenAI is advertising, then it’s nothing,” he yells at the camera. “Because the business model was supposed to be 40% of people lose their jobs, and we do it for you at a fraction of the cost.”

Green goes on to question the legality of Sora 2 generating deep fakes of celebrities and historical figures. He suggests that OpenAI should take some responsibility for the content it generates, even though everyday users input the prompts.

“OpenAI launched a lawsuit magnet into the world,” he says. Green suggests that “friction matters,” explaining that generative AI for deep fakes shouldn’t be as accessible as it is now.

“If you’re the kind of [expletive] that will create SlopTok, you are not the kind of [expletive] who should be in charge of OpenAI,” he says.

Do viewers agree with Green’s warning?

In the comments, viewers agree with Green’s passionate rant about Sora 2.

“I feel vindication knowing Hank is crashing out as much as I am over AI,” one says.

“I’m so glad to hear this rant because I feel like NO ONE else in my life is adequately reacting to AI??” another writes.

“They said AI would do all the jobs we didn’t want to do. Instead, it’s doing all the things that bring people joy,” a third adds.

“This makes me feel a little more sane. I feel like this stuff is poking at the seams of people’s sense of reality,” a fourth comments.

