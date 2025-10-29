“Charge her”: Ring cam catches woman gleefully punching Halloween witches. The internet is taking sides

A witch-punching jogger is getting surprising support online after a weird Halloween video went viral.

Tonyia Sampognaro shared Ring footage captured outside of her home in Salinas, California, on two separate days in October, both showing a random woman stopping at her house to punch out her Halloween witch decorations.

In both clips, the woman initially passes by the house, but quickly jogs back with a big smile on her face and lashes out at the witch decor. In one clip, she just knocks over one witch, while in the other, she punches all three until they’re flat on the ground.

An unhinged female jogger has left a California family feeling uneasy after she punched their Halloween decorations in two ‘creepy’ attacks. Ten days after the first attack, the jogger was caught on camera attacking the witches again. Grandmother said she found it strange that… pic.twitter.com/mr62WAAxwv — Ersin (@Ersin0X) October 24, 2025

Why is a woman punching Halloween witch decorations?

According to KSBW, the incidents occurred on Oct. 11 and Oct. 21, 2025. The homeowner, Tonyia Sampognaro, told the outlet that she didn’t recognize the woman, and neither did the neighbors she’d spoken with about the footage.

In a later update, she told the Daily Mail that one of her neighbors claimed to have seen the woman “talking to cars in the parking lot at the grocery store” and that she would “talk and write scriptures on the sidewalk.”

“So it could very well be a religious thing,” Sampognaro said. “‘I don’t know if it’s that or if it’s mental illness, I just don’t know. It’s really bizarre, though and it’s creepy.”

What’s perhaps the most interesting part of the ongoing issue is that Sampognaro’s house appears to be the only one getting targeted, despite not being the only one with Halloween decorations in the area. She also noted that she has plenty of other decorations herself, including other witches, but the woman seems entirely focused on these three and these three only.

The internet weighs in

The viral Daily Mail edit of the footage that’s been circulating has drawn some pretty funny reactions itself, with a number of viewers honing in on the woman’s gleeful expression as she fights the yard witches.

“The pure joy on her face is killing me,” wrote @BrndnStrssng.

The pure joy on her face is killing me https://t.co/6DRL65RGQp pic.twitter.com/WeCrGscqex — Brandon Streussnig (@BrndnStrssng) October 27, 2025

Others took various approaches and angles to the weird clip, but the overall vibe was pretty clear—on the internet, at least, folks are siding with the absurdity of the witch-puncher.

Yeah sure let’s get mad at the person trying to do something about evil witches haunting the town https://t.co/1NNunFq43C — Rand (@randizzleDee) October 26, 2025

“Yeah sure let’s get mad at the person trying to do something about evil witches haunting the town”

You can tell people have become miserable and are losing recipes because this is the most Halloween behavior ever 😭 The fact she’s grown makes this 10x funnier. https://t.co/AYDK5FXkas — El Mago (@AtlantisFell) October 25, 2025

“You can tell people have become miserable and are losing recipes because this is the most Halloween behavior ever. The fact she’s grown makes this 10x funnier.”

people forgetting the TRICK part of trick or treat https://t.co/RAx1j9ulMG pic.twitter.com/W2S68YyZQ7 — triniminican ambassador to chongqing 🇹🇹🇩🇴🇨🇳 (@bellaxedward666) October 25, 2025

“people forgetting the TRICK part of trick or treat”

She doesn’t seem unhinged, she seems like she’s having a damn good time https://t.co/Wloq4LFQWw — Mr. Bitches (@desivirgil) October 25, 2025

“She doesn’t seem unhinged, she seems like she’s having a damn good time”

before everyone had cameras in their doorbells you used to be able to go around knocking over your neighbours’ halloween decorations in peace https://t.co/tM6e9J9RLT — mary (@theoceanblooms) October 28, 2025

“before everyone had cameras in their doorbells you used to be able to go around knocking over your neighbours’ halloween decorations in peace”

It’s unclear whether the woman has returned to attack again or if she’s timing things out so that her final battle will come on the 31st of October. Still, one commenter had a suggestion that might make things a little more interesting if she does return: an additional witch dressed up just like her.

