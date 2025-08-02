“Wait a damn minute”: Customer rants after finding out a $19 cord is necessary for her Kermit The Frog ornament to charge

There’s nothing more frustrating than buying something you’re genuinely excited for, only to find out it doesn’t actually work on its own.

Featured Video

Not only do you end up spending more than expected, but now you’re stuck with an accessory you’ll only use for that one specific thing.

That’s exactly what happened to TikTok user Jessie (@urhomiejess), who purchased a Kermit the Frog ornament from Hallmark—only to learn it required a separate item.

What do you need to purchase for this Hallmark ornament?

In her viral TikTok, which has more than 371,900 views, Jessie vented about the surprise.

Advertisement

“Am I a [expletive] moron to think that Hallmark ornaments just worked on battery?” she began. “Like, I don’t know, like any other [expletive] electronic thing that you buy?”

She explained that she specifically went to Hallmark to buy the Kermit ornament that sings “Rainbow Connection.”

“Obviously, I needed it,” she said.

But at the register, she was thrown off when the cashier asked if she had a ‘Keepsake power cord.’

Advertisement

“I straight up looked at her, I said, ‘What?’” Jessie recalled. “She goes, ‘Do you have a keepsake power cord?’ Lady, if I didn’t hear you the first time, I’m not going to understand you the second time.”

According to Jessie, the cashier explained that the cord was actually needed to run the ornament.

“Wait a damn minute,” she said. “I had to buy a [expletive] power cord for an ornament. An extra $19.”

Advertisement

She captioned the clip with a sarcastic note: “Good thing it powers seven ornaments, looks like I gotta buy six more? This Christmas is gonna rock… thanks, Hallmark.”

What’s a Hallmark Keepsake power cord?

The Keepsake power cord is an adapter used to run Hallmark’s “Storyteller” and interactive ornaments.

It can power up to seven ornaments at once and sells for about $19, just like Jessie described.

Advertisement

These ornaments don’t use batteries because their sound, light, and motion features require more power than small batteries can provide, making the cord essential for them to function.

Many viewers were just as annoyed at the additional cost.

“It should be illegal to sell an electronic device without a power cord,” one person wrote.

Advertisement

“Hallmark rubbing their hands together and grinning rn,” another said.

“I’m so sick of this capitalistic society,” a third added.

“I stopped buying them when they switched to the power cords,” a fourth commenter shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Jessie for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here to get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.