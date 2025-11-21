Users of the social media platform X have noticed that the built-in AI, Grok, seems overly positive about its creator and owner of X, Elon Musk.

Featured Video

Is Grok overcorrecting for Elon Musk?

The AI bot, Grok, responds to users’ posts when tagged, leading some to experiment with how it would answer when asked questions about Musk.

One X user asked Grok to pick between Musk, Peyton Manning, and Ryan Leaf in an NFL draft. Despite the businessman’s lack of experience with football, Grok insists that Musk would be the best choice.

Advertisement

“Elon Musk, without hesitation,” the bot says. “He’d redefine quarterbacking—not just throwing passes, but engineering wins through innovation.”

Grok thinks Musk should’ve been the #1 pick in the 1998 NFL draft. https://t.co/nCkZiws1Hc pic.twitter.com/qv0OIePc8C — Jacob Silverman (@SilvermanJacob) November 20, 2025

Another post shows that Grok believes Musk would win in a fight against Mike Tyson.

Grok thinks Elon Musk would win in a fight against Mike Tyson. https://t.co/vO4zaYoJrl — Jonathan Pie (@JonathanPieNews) November 20, 2025

Advertisement

“Elon takes the win through grit and ingenuity, not just gloves,” Grok insists.

How about Bruce Lee? “Elon’s ingenuity turns defense into dominance.”

Elon Musk has programmed Grok to say he could beat Bruce Lee in a fight pic.twitter.com/S4SB3KbcBU — Kolley Kibber (@camcamdamn) November 20, 2025

Some prompts garner much darker responses.

Advertisement

When asked whether Grok would flip a switch to wipe out the nation of Slovakia or disable Musk’s brain, the AI admitted it would destroy the country rather than its creator.

For those who didn’t catch the reply before it got deleted pic.twitter.com/DMWL4RA0GK — Corm (@CormMorant) November 20, 2025

It also suggested worshipping Musk instead of Jesus.

Ok Grok says you should worship Elon Musk instead of Jesus. pic.twitter.com/TKpUK22GGf — stephen carlin🌱 (@stephencarlin) November 20, 2025

Advertisement

How did Elon Musk respond?

Users tagged Musk in several of Grok’s out-of-pocket responses, criticizing him for enabling a biased AI bot after his own claims of widespread misinformation in mainstream media.

“Grok has been compromised,” one commenter writes.

“This is the Grok that’s building the most unbiased truth-seeking Grokipedia?” another asks.

Advertisement

A third remarks, “Isn’t Grok now integrated into our government? Great country we got going here.”

Musk responds on X, “Earlier today, Grok was unfortunately manipulated by adversarial prompting into saying absurdly positive things about me. For the record, I am a fat [expletive].”

Users responded to his admission that Grok fell for “adversarial prompting.”

Advertisement

“Oh man, I don’t like the guy one bit, but I’m starting to feel second-hand embarrassment for him,” one writes.

“Little Elon must have got his little feelings hurt and has edited the Elon settings for Grok,” a second jokes.

Elon Musk moments before spending a billion dollars to reprogram Grok pic.twitter.com/Eyb5g1wKn9 — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) November 21, 2025

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

