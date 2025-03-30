‘I did not know this’: Woman books Spirit Airlines flight for $173 through Google Flights. Then the price goes down

There are many ways to go about booking travel and one of the most popular places to look is Google Flights. Travel websites have been known to monitor web browsing and will raise flight prices when revisiting the booking website. These websites included booking.com, Priceline, Tripadvisor, and many more according to KnownHost.

With this tactic being exposed, travelers started researching on websites like Google Flights to avoid the sudden rise in price. By doing this, travelers are able to research flights to find the best deal and in some cases, get money refunded.

In a TikTok with over 690.2K views, Jay (@jhendrix) shares how Google Flights refunded money back into her account when tickets were being sold cheaper after booking her trip.

What is this Google Flights refund?

Originally, Jay purchased her flights on Feb. 13 for $173.07. Well turns out the price for the flights dropped down to $101.67 on Feb. 23. Google Flights recognized this price drop and refunded the difference of $71.40 back into her account.

Google Flights refund was initiated due to the price guarantee. According to Google, price guarantee is a new pilot program only available on select itineraries. Google believes they can find the best price possible for travelers before the flight departs. If you select a price guarantee flight, Google will monitor prices and if the price drops, Google will make up the difference.

How can you redeem this Google Flights refund?

While price guarantee is still a pilot program and currently is only available on select flights. When booking, any flights that showcase a colorful $ price badge next to the flight listings are eligible for the refund.

In order to find these price guaranteed flights, you must be logged into a Google account. When browsing, look for the price guarantee badge. Google’s algorithm determines which flights will get a badge based on the belief that the price won’t drop any lower than what you purchased the flight for. If it does drop, Google will pay off the difference.

Here are the steps to book price guarantee to get a Google Flights refund.

Beneath “Departing flights,” select a badged flight. Under “Booking options,” to select a price-guaranteed booking option, click Continue. After you’ve selected the price-guaranteed booking option on Google Flights, Google watches the price every day until take-off. If there’s a price drop, to get the difference paid to you in Google Pay, you’ll be asked to confirm that you booked the flight Google will email asking if you booked the flight. Confirm the booking by your confirmation number and surname. Google will refund money into your Google Pay account.

When is it the best time to buy flights?

According to Travel + Leisure, for domestic flights booking 2-3 months in advance is suggested and over 90 days out for international trips. With proper planning, flights don’t have to cost an arm and leg. When browsing flights and you find a good deal, the majority of the time the price will increase. So if you see something you like, book it.

What did the viewers think about this?

“Please show me how to do this,” wrote one user.

“If you see the price change. Call the airlines they will credit you,” a second suggested.

“Since when did they start doing that,” one user asked.

“It only does this for ones with the little rainbow shield next to them that says Google guarantee on the Google Flights results. Even though it takes you to the airline website. Google still refunds,” one shared.

“Now this is a gem,“ one shared.

“Been doing this since 2022! And it arrives on Google Pay and you add your debit card and it’s in your account immediately” one added.

“You can track the prices as well prior to purchasing,” one suggested.

