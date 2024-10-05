‘How did they miss that when they priced it?’: Goodwill shopper thinks she found normal $5 glass dish. Then she checks the brand

Finding a real gem at the thrift store can feel like pulling Excalibur from the stone, especially if it is a genuinely good find.

Whether you’ve found a vintage coat or a lost work of art, finding a treasure is its own kind of high.

One Goodwill shopper came across her own rare find: a vintage Tiffany & Co. fluted crystal heart bowl.

Found by shopper @em.saltz in a Goodwill store, who took to TikTok to share her good find, she says she thought the bowl might have just been a regular piece of crystal.

“POV: you think you just found a pretty glass dish at the thrift store…” a text overlay on the video reads. She holds up the crystal bowl where the sticker price states $5.49. Upon closer inspection, the Tiffany & Co. logo is visible.

She captioned the video to elaborate that she had gone thrifting in a wealthy area with the intention of finding nicer items.

“This is why you shop at the goodwill in the boujee neighborhood,” the video is captioned.

What is the difference between glass and crystal?

All crystal is glass, but not all glass is crystal. Crystal is a kind of glass reinforced with lead or other minerals, enhancing the clarity and sparkle produced in this way.

Is crystal safe if it’s made with lead?

Crystal is generally safe to drink out of and serve liquid from. However, it is not recommended to store liquor or other consumables in crystal decanters for a long period of time.

Surprised viewers

In recent years, Goodwill has earned a reputation for pricing merchandise with clearly high-end labels much higher than the rest of their typical merchandise. However, this Tiffany & Co. bowl managed to slip by someone. Even used food containers like pasta jars and plastic food packaging have ended up on shelves.

“Meanwhile my local gw is selling pasta sauce jars and salad clam shells for 2.99,” one commenter wrote.

“Mine sells those fancy french yogurt glass containers for 1.99 so…” another said.

“I once saw some old coke glass bottles that were literally garbage for 2$ a piece,” a user shared.

Others shared that they had similarly found Tiffany & Co. items in thrift stores for a steal.

“I got a crystal apple from Tiffany’s at Goodwill for $4… a win is a win,” one commenter wrote.

Another shared, “I found a Tiffany carafe once at the thrift but my old roommate stole it.”

“I got a Tiffany & co planter at mine for 10.99!” a commenter wrote.



