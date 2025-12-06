“I paid $10.99”: Goodwill shopper buys a retro piggy bank. Then she looks inside and can’t stop counting

A thrifting TikToker claimed to find over $2,000 inside an $11 vintage piggy bank from Goodwill, the cash concealed with plastic bags. Some, however, accused her of withdrawing and stuffing the money inside the piggy herself for the views.

Featured Video

If they’re right, her attempt to go viral on TikTok was highly successful.

Goodwill Piggy bank jackpot

On Thursday, TikToker @miles8katrina posted a video of herself discovering what was inside the 1970s piggy bank from Goodwill. The footage begins as she’s pulling a string of plastic bags out of the hole in the bottom, confused as to why that was in there.

Advertisement

Apparently, it was to hide the bank’s real treasure. Once the bags are finally out, she points the camera down the hole, showing multiple bundles of cash bound with hair ties. Hands shaking, she fishes a couple out only to find more.

The video skips forward to reveal the unbound cash laid out on a table.

“I am in shock right now,” says Katrina. “I just counted all of this money, and there’s $2,028.”

“I paid $10.99 for this piggy bank, you guys, and oh my gosh.”

Advertisement

The original video on the surprise find gained over 3.7 million views in less than 48 hours. Her followers largely congratulated her and encouraged her to keep the money.

“Honestly it could’ve been an item donated from an estate sale,” wrote @np1019_4eva. “They saw the bags inside and didn’t bother to deal with it. So you’ve been blessed by whoever once owed it. Don’t return nothing to the thrift store. Use it for you or use it partially on a pay it forward to someone who actually needs it.”

Advertisement

“People are so gullible!”

After an X user reposted the video on Friday, however, most of the reactions assumed that Katrina staged the happy find for views. There might be something to say about how one platform or another tends to cultivate skepticism or downright bitterness due to a constant stream of faked content. Just a thought.

“Bullsh*t. She wrapped a roll of singles in every one,” @_FloridaPatriot declared. “Don’t you think the seller would of realized the weight and checked.”

Advertisement

“People are so f*cking gullible!”

“I’d say she wasted $10.99 + tax on a piggybank and stuffed her own $2028 in it to boost her TikTok account,” wrote @KYB762.

“Overall a net loss because she could’ve had $2039 and kept her dignity & integrity instead of trying for internet clout.”

Advertisement

Those with alleged inside information into the workings of Goodwill were particularly skeptical.

“BS goodwill has the most elaborate handling in the back of their stores now including experts which control what stays and what goes to state hubs that are the most valuable items,” claimed @ta_kollar. “All this since COVID.”

Fake I know because when stuff gets donated they search it and take the good stuff before it hits the shelves. If it was crumpled in a pocket or in a book maybe. Not a piggy bank. https://t.co/OhlhUr8hlR — No (@BeatZap_io) December 5, 2025

“Fake I know because when stuff gets donated they search it and take the good stuff before it hits the shelves,” said @BeatZap_io. “If it was crumpled in a pocket or in a book maybe. Not a piggy bank.”

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to @miles8katrina for comment via TikTok.

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.