‘What a crazy thing to happen!’: Woman doesn’t like $14.99 Goodwill price for these jeans. So she takes off the tag

A Goodwill customer is going viral on TikTok after sharing the drastic measures she took to secure a pair of jeans.

In her video, Carrie (@uh_carrie) suggested that she had just returned from a trip to Goodwill but was not satisfied with the store’s prices. She expressed displeasure that the store receives items “for free” yet still charges a lot.

As a result, Carrie says she took matters into her own hands.

“Somehow, these jeans that were $14.99 lost their tag,” she quipped while holding up the jeans. “Somebody told the cashier they came from the $1.99 rack.”

It’s suggested that Carrie ended up paying the discounted price for the item.

“What a crazy thing to happen!” she wrote in her video’s accompanying caption. As of this writing, her clip has amassed more than 426,900 views.

Are Goodwill’s prices too high?

Carrie isn’t the first Goodwill customer to complain that Goodwill’s prices have increased. Several bloggers have made the same point.

“Maybe it’s just me … or maybe I don’t know the cost of things anymore,” one content creator wrote in February 2024. “Someone PLEASE explain why Goodwill is so expensive and who is setting the prices.”

For instance, the blogger noted that certain glass vases cost an exorbitant $6. A pair of old sneakers, meanwhile, retailed for $13.

Goodwill, for its part, has attempted to explain away what some might call ridiculous pricing. In a statement to a blogger, a spokesperson for the store said the money it raises from selling customers’ used merchandise “supports Goodwill’s mission—a dedication to providing opportunities to those outside the economic mainstream.” Notably, this comment didn’t explain why certain items are so expensive, though.

“Please remember, every dollar you spend at Goodwill is put to incredible use, benefitting less fortunate members of your community,” it read.

But, if you want to make a statement about the store’s prices, customers’ best bet may be to contact its corporate headquarters. In the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, a self-identified former Goodwill worker acknowledged the price hikes and said they’re the result of processors (i.e., those picking items) having “quotas.”

“I can logically assume they’re wanting the processors to collectively put out about $70k/week,” they wrote.

One commenter, however, pointed out the irony of this supposed policy.

“The funny thing about them making their quota is they’ll price something so damn high no one even bothers looking at it,” they wrote. “Not even when it’s half off.”

Turns out, Carrie isn’t the only content creator who is frustrated with Goodwill’s prices. In the comments section of her video, others admitted to taking similar steps to avoid paying more.

“In high school i learned how to switch tags,” one person admitted.

“Switched a tag on a golden angel lamp base,” another said. “It was $60. I got it for $14. Y’all they get ts for FREE. Worst one i ever saw was $120 for a kitchen aid with no attachments.”

“They get their things for free and so do I,” a third viewer quipped.

Others shared how their local Goodwill stores similarly sell overpriced items.

“Mine sells dusty crusty Coach bags for $79.99,” one viewer shared.

“Last week I was in Goodwill and they had dollar tree candles priced at $4!” another exclaimed.

And some viewers expressed disbelief that Goodwill was selling used jeans for $15.

“I can get brand new jeans at Walmart for $9.98,” one woman said.

“$14.99?! You might as well get a brand new pair at Walmart for the same price,” another suggested.

“$14.99 is Marshall’s prices ain’t no way,” a third viewer added.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Carrie via TikTok comment and to Goodwill through email.

