‘How can you level that?’: Woman asks a question about truffle fries at restaurant. Then she catches the server in a lie

Holland Nielsen (@glutenfreegurly) has Celiac disease, which means that she’s highly allergic to gluten. In a recently viral TikTok, she documented the pitfalls of eating out at restaurants. Which even includes menu options that are labelled as “gluten-free.”

In the clip, which accrued over 759,000 views, she highlights an order of truffle fries. They’re clearly labelled as gluten-free. However, when the TikToker questioned the server about the food’s preparation methods, she was left disappointed.

Her video ended up sparking a conversation on the dangers some folks who must adhere to gluten-free diets face when eating out.

Are these truffle fries really gluten-free?

“OK, see these truffle fries?” Nielsen points to the menu option, which has a “V” and “GF” logo beside the option. These respective indicators mark that the foods are vegan and gluten-free.

“I was about to order them. And I was like, might as well ask if they fry anything with gluten in the same fryer as those fries.” Upon making that request, the TikToker unfortunately discovered they weren’t as gluten-free as she’d hoped. “They do. How can you label, literally how can you label that? If it’s in a shared fryer?”

She points out both the “GF” label on the menu along with its corresponding definition penned at the bottom of the menu. “Tell me. Do better,” she says.

According to tests referenced by the National Library of Medicine, gluten cross-contact for foods fried in the same fryer. The research group does state that more large-scale studies on the phenomena should be conducted. However, it indicated that this initial data is enough to recommend that gluten-free eaters avoid shared fryer foods.

The NLM wrote about the results of the experiment, which included measuring gluten absorption rates in fries. The fries were submerged in fry oil that also cooked food that contained wheat.

It was discovered that wheat gluten transferred from the oil into the fries. “Results of this assessment suggest that gluten cross contact may occur when gluten-free foods are cooked in shared fryers with wheat. While a much larger study may be warranted, it remains prudent to advise consumers with CD to avoid foods cooked in shared fryers.

Other common Celiac pitfalls

Beyond Celiac writes that there are other common shared cooking apparatuses gluten-free eaters must consider. Heating up food in the same toaster oven, for instance, opens the possibilities for cross contact. The same goes for conventional ovens that have had gluten-containing foods prepared in them.

Furthermore, washing dishes, pots, pans, utensils, and other cookware can be a source of concern for gluten-free consumers. The website states those with Celiac disease should use different sponges and dishrags. That’s because those that have been used to clean plates with gluten-carrying foods on them can also jump over to other items.

Do you have containers that dishes/sauces/marinades that contain gluten in them? Well, preparing a gluten free food in it is a no-can-do as well. Additionally, but probably not surprising, is using shared cooking water. Let’s say you boiled some wheat-based pasta in a pot. Afterwards, you tried using the same water for your gluten-free pea-based pasta sticks. The risk of cross-contamination in this instance is pretty much guaranteed. So don’t do it.

Restaurants and gluten

The Celiac Disease Foundation penned an extensive write-up on the “hidden gluten” in restaurant foods; despite being labelled as gluten-free. According to one study referenced in the article, 32% of restaurant foods labeled as “gluten-free” actually contained the protein.

As a result, the foundation writes, even individuals who meticulously ensure they stay away from gluten, risk exposure. “Despite their best efforts to adhere to a strict, gluten-free diet. Many patients find that they continue to be exposed to gluten through cross contamination, particularly when dining out.”

And after looking at some of the aforementioned cross-contamination scenarios, it’s not difficult to see why. Daniel Leffler, who is a medical advisory board member for the Celiac Disease Foundation, spoke to this phenomena as well. He said that surveys such as these points to what doctors have long suspected: Gluten-free diets don’t exist. The best that patients can hope for, he says, “is a gluten-restricted diet.”

TikTokers react

Some commenters stated Nielsen should’ve known there was gluten inside the fries. “And that’s why they have the disclaimer at the bottom! Hope this helps!” one wrote.

However, others said it wasn’t cool to basically blame gluten-free patrons for menu options. “Everyone is blaming you,” wrote one user. “Just don’t label it gluten-free if you aren’t taking the precautions of making sure it’s gluten-free. It’s like labeling it vegan but cooking it with bacon grease.”

Another user replied that it wouldn’t take much for a restaurant to simply get a dedicated fryer. “A separate fryer is literally SOOO easy!!! But it’s never done,” they wrote.

One TikToker said that these same precautions aren’t taken with other types of food allergies either. “So many restaurants that should know better don’t,” they wrote. “I’ve had issues with Olive Garden. Because it turned out the prep cook was prepping all the sauces at the same time as the seafood prep.”

For some, the effects of cross-contamination are serious. “My mom has Celiac disease; cross contamination like that has her vomiting for days.”

One user on the app pointed out that the restaurant could’ve easily adjusted their definition of GF. “The menu at Carrabba’s had a GF label but they call it ‘gluten friendly,’” they wrote. “Then the disclaimer at the bottom says they cannot guarantee no cross contamination. But man, this one said gluten-free.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Nielsen via TikTok comment for further information.

