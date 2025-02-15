‘I KNEW this had to exist somewhere!’: Woman shows off all-glass air fryer. Is it really better for you than stainless steel?

Air fryers have been the internet’s favorite toy for a while now, but one TikToker is introducing viewers to another revelation—a glass air fryer. In a viral video, which has amassed 1.2 million views, ShoppingHacksGirl (@shoppinghacksgirl) showcased her air fryer and gave a demo of how it works.

She began by showing the large glass bin that makes up the bottom of the air fryer, noting that it is safe for dishwasher use. She says that while you can place the food flat on the glass, the fryer also comes with stainless steel racks for users to rest their food on.

Then, she goes on to showcase the glass lid equipped with buttons, a stainless steel grate, and a fan. “You can see the fan underneath,” she adds. “That’s how it generates heat. This part obviously does not go in the dishwasher, and then when you turn it on and plug it in, … it cooks just like this on the countertop. Super easy to clean up, not toxic because it’s all glass and stainless steel. There is no Teflon, no PFAs, no plastics going into the food, so.”

One commenter agreed about the non-toxic properties of glass air fryers, “People think this is a weird hill to die on, but my brain can’t think any other way,” they wrote. “Once you start looking into clean/non toxic life you can’t go back.”

Others claimed that they already had glass air fryers. “I’ve had something like this for 20 years way before air fryers were popular,” a commenter said. While another echoed, “Mine is 20 yrs old and still working great! It wasn’t called air fryer that time.”

ShoppingHacksGirl didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment via TikTok comment.

Are air fryers toxic?

There’s a lot of discourse around the toxicity of air fryers. This is because, as Homes and Gardens points out, most air fryers are coated with Teflon, a substance that is associated with “forever chemicals” like PTFE, PFOA, PFOS, and BPA. The outlet also claims that, if damaged or chipped, the harmful chemicals that make up the air fryer’s walls may leak into food. However, despite the rise of so-called “Teflon flu” on TikTok, Plant Based News notes that there’s no scientific evidence that Teflon on cookware is linked to health crises.

However, another thing customers might want to bear in mind is that, according to TikTokers and Reddit users, some air fryers are testing positive for lead. While The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify this, brands like Tefal publicly tout their products as being PFAS and lead-free. Indeed, given that glass air fryers do not have non-stick coatings, going for a glass one may well alleviate that anxiety—even if said anxiety is unfounded.

