“Have some discernment”: Child-free TikToker known as the “girl with the list” clarifies the types of videos she should—and shouldn’t—be tagged in

It can feel unsettling to become the face of an entire internet trend, especially when it takes on a life of its own.

That’s where Bridget (@z00mie), better known as the “girl with the list,” finds herself today.

Bridget first went viral years ago after posting a list of reasons she didn’t want kids. Since then, she’s built a following as a child-free creator, with people tagging her in videos that they think show another “reason” not to have children.

Often, it’s something lighthearted, like a toddler smearing expensive makeup all over their mom’s vanity. But recently, Bridget says some of these tags have gone too far.

Girl with the list urges: “be kind”

In a TikTok video with more than 56,400 views, Bridget sat down with her followers to set some boundaries.

“Let’s have a little chat about what warrants tagging me in a video,” she began.

She explained that while she appreciates when people include her on funny or educational clips, not every post is appropriate.

“Had a couple of moms come up on my for you page expressing some frustration about getting some girl with the list comments when they are just simply showing their body,” she said. “Let’s have a little discernment, right?”

Bridget told viewers to ask themselves if the creator is actually inviting her into the conversation. Good examples, she said, are when people say things like “Where’s the girl with the list?” or frame their video as a dose of “free birth control.” Videos with a funny or educational tone also fit.

@z00mie please be kind out there! Please think about whether your comment might be unwelcome! ♬ original sound – zoomie

But other moments don’t. “If a woman is making a very neutral video about something other than pregnancy or whatever, but she happens to be pregnant in the video? Not a time to tag me,” Bridget said.

Clarifying her purpose

At the heart of her message, Bridget said she wants her platform to remain respectful.

“What I’m about is education, informed consent, spreading awareness,” she said. “And above all, respecting women and valuing the sacrifices that they make to bring life into this world.”

She stressed that choosing not to have kids is a valid decision, but so is celebrating motherhood. “You don’t have to make those sacrifices. And you don’t have to have kids if you don’t want to,” she added.

To her followers, she ended with a reminder: “Be kind. Please be kind. Be respectful. Have some discernment.”

Bridget’s video sparked conversation in the comments.

One person, who identified as a mother, wrote, “I’m a mother myself by choice, but I’m still a huge fan of your content because every reason you list is a reason why I don’t want a second kid.”

Others agreed with Bridget’s message about boundaries. “Yessss body shaming is neverrrrrr okay,” one user said.

Another added, “People forget that the videos they’re commenting on are real people with thoughts and feelings.”

A fourth person noted how comments can compound insecurities: “Even if a mother makes a video specifically about what pregnancy has done to her body, I would still feel very rude and mean saying ‘where’s the girl with the list.’ It just feels worse when everyone piles on.”

