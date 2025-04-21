General Motors owes up to $12,700 to some drivers. Here’s how to find out if you’re one of them

​General Motors agreed to a $35 million settlement to compensate certain Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra owners for issues related to the CP4 fuel pump.

Owners of 2011–2016 models equipped with 6.6L Duramax diesel engines may be eligible for compensation if they purchased their vehicles from GM-authorized dealerships in California, Florida, Illinois, Iowa, New York, Pennsylvania, or Texas between March 1, 2010, and Sept. 13, 2024. ​

Who qualifies?

To be eligible, owners must have purchased a 2011–2016 Chevrolet Silverado or GMC Sierra with a 6.6L Duramax diesel engine and a Bosch CP4 high-pressure fuel pump from a GM-authorized dealer in one of the specified states during the designated timeframe.

The CP4 pump, originally designed for European diesel fuel, has received multiple complaints, potentially causing extensive damage to the fuel system. ​

Compensation details

Eligible owners may receive up to $12,700, depending on factors such as repair costs and ownership status. Those who paid out of pocket for CP4 fuel pump repairs can also submit claims for reimbursement.

Former owners who did not pay for repairs may also be entitled to compensation.

Additionally, the settlement provides for partial reimbursement of future repairs conducted within 12 months after final approval or before the vehicle reaches 200,000 miles.

