“Jealousy is an ugly thing”: Pregnant influencer’s mom sabotages gender reveal with a confetti “prank”

A gender reveal party took an awkward turn when Instagram model and TikTok creator Gianna Wulf found herself upstaged by her own mother.

In a now-viral TikTok video, you can see the confusion and disappointment on the mother-to-be’s face when the confetti comes out both pink and blue, and then here comes her mom with the real reveal.

This is just one in a long line of future grandmas to steal the spotlight like this, and people are sick of it.

Over the previous weekend, Wulff (@gianna.wulff) went viral with a video of her gender reveal party. She and her husband popped the confetti cannons to cheers, which quickly died down as the paper came out both pink and blue. Clearly, the future parents weren’t expecting this, either.

Then we learn why her mother-in-law was standing on the low rock wall, positioned above the couple, with a black balloon. She popped it, and light pink confetti burst out to confirm that the baby will be a girl.

The family cheered again, and Wulff laughed, yet the video is titled as a “Gender Reveal Fail.”

“Pov: your mom had to make your gender reveal about her,” the caption reads.

This one post gained a whopping 26.3 million views in less than a week. After thousands of commenters dragged Wulff’s mom for hijacking a pregnant woman’s moment, she released an extended version of the video on Thursday.

@gianna.wulff For everyone who thinks this was staged here’s the behind the scenes 🤣 I put too much trust into the fact that “she had something planned” ♬ original sound – Gianna wulff

“Unfortunately I had no idea I wouldn’t be revealing my own daughter’s gender,” she wrote this time. “Neither did anybody else.”

These videos did so well that another popular TikToker, Madison Humphrey (@madison.humphreyy) made a parody that grabbed 31.3 million views. A whole crop of commenters on Wulff’s posts came straight from there to tell the pregnant model to start setting some hard boundaries.

“This is the type of grandma that will give your daughter their first haircut without asking you,” warned @tailsofmyoki.

Stop taking over gender reveal parties

There seems to be an entire crop of older moms out there who are extremely weird about their daughters’ gender reveal parties. Maybe they’re upset because they had their kids before these parties became a thing, but they all seem to need the attention to be on them.

Shortly after Wulff posted her extended video on Thursday, @toritarantinooo started to go viral with her own disappointing experience. The footage shows the expecting mother opening a large gift box to reveal pink balloons and a little pink dress. She smiled at first, then touched the dress as her face fell.

The caption reads, “me finding out IN the moment that i curated for months, that his mother did my gender reveal her way, not my way.”

“I never realized how many mother in laws are so f**king weird,” commented @windybeach0. “And the sons that let it happen?? Nope.”

Messing with the confetti cannons isn’t even an original prank. In 2024, one woman made it into Mirror with her Reddit post describing an incident that sounds a lot like what Wulff went through, except this mom was hoping for a girl—only to end up disappointed.

“But soon after celebrating, my mil interrupts. Telling me I have to do mine too,” she wrote. “I was so excited to see the pink confetti from my husband’s that I never set mine off. I am assuming it’s also pink.. because I’m not having twins. But instead it’s blue.. I instantly regret my initial ecstatic response.”

