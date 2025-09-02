Why some popular gel nail polishes are now banned in Europe—but not the U.S.

A ban on TPO (trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide) in the E.U. went into effect Monday after studies linked it to reproductive harm. This ingredient often features in gel nail polish—a popular polish variety that dries fast, lasts for weeks, and gives nails a glossy sheen that many love.

The ban does not currently impact the U.S.

Gel nail polish linked to fertility issues

Studies conducted on animals led the E.U. to label TPO as “carcinogenic, mutagenic or toxic to reproduction.” They announced the ban in May 2024, and it took effect on Sept. 1, 2025.

This doesn’t mean all gel nail polish is banned from the impacted nations. Brands like Intelli-Gel, Aprés Nail, and Aimeili have TPO-free varieties available, and more companies will likely follow suit.

If you live outside of the E.U., your nail regimen shouldn’t change at all. If you’re concerned about TPO, you can switch to an alternative or limit your exposure by increasing the time between each appointment.

ProNails notes that gel polish without TPO may take longer to dry and may cause a temporary yellowing with very light colors or transparent polishes. However, this should vanish within a few hours.

According to dermatologist Dr. Hannah Kopelman, research on human exposure to TPO is ongoing. However, the results from the animal studies were alarming enough to warrant a “precautionary” ban.

“The European Union is banning it out of caution, since even though we don’t yet have large-scale human studies proving harm, the potential risks were enough to warrant stricter regulation,” she told Wellness Pulse. “From a medical perspective, I view this as more of a precautionary move rather than a response to strong human evidence.”

“Seeing this minutes after I booked a hard gel manicure”

On X, some gel nail polish fans expressed alarm at the news that this common ingredient might cause fertility problems. With over 100 million women using some kind of nail polish in the U.S. alone, there’s plenty of worry to go around.

so they banned gel nail polish in Europe because it’s linked to negatively affecting reproductive health. pic.twitter.com/sxrMLO4luU — Jenna Say Qua 💫 (@billybad_ASH) September 2, 2025

User @billybad_ASH utilized a relevant gif to express how they felt when they found out “they banned gel nail polish in Europe because it’s linked to negatively affecting reproductive health.”

“This news has shocked my mother-in-law,” reported @DFBHarvard. “She depends on gel nail polish at her favorite salon every two weeks!”

Seeing this minutes after I booked a hard gel manicure https://t.co/AKvEhMmI7o pic.twitter.com/Lv9yqKERmQ — Penny Proud’s Forehead (@afroandcoffee) September 2, 2025

“Seeing this minutes after I booked a hard gel manicure,” said @afroandcoffee.

Others already knew about the dangers and stopped using TPO-based polish some time ago.

“I stopped getting my nails professionally done because of this,” wrote @GeauxGabrielle.

“Gel nail polish is EXTREMELY harmful to the human body. They’re making all nail salons throw out every product. No sell off period.”

