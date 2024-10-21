‘They tried to raise their policy rate by over $400. For one day’: Woman warns stay away from Geico, get Root instead. Is she onto something?

A woman warns customers to stay away from Geico for auto insurance and to opt for Root instead.

Mitchie Cleaning (@mitchie_cleaning) recorded the PSA from her car and received over 230,000 views on the video. She claims she originally received this advice from a professional.

“A lawyer told me a long time ago to never get Geico insurance,” she says, alleging that Geico employees are trained to deny claims.

“Right now, I currently have a Progressive insurance policy,” the TikToker says before adding, “I do not like Progressive that much either.”

The company she does endorse is Root Insurance.

“I’ve had Root Insurance for years now, and I love Root,” she says.

Mitchie claims she knows two people who currently have claims with Geico. But, she says, the insurance company is trying to undercut both customers. She details the first example in her video.

“One person I know had a one-day lapse in their policy because they changed their car. And they’ve been on auto-pay for over 20 years. Their current rate for two cars was. $288. [Geico] tried to raise their policy amount to over $400 for a one-day lapse,” she says.

The other person, the TikToker adds, was being denied a claim. “[Geico] don’t want to pay for one little thing that’s only $250.”

“Root would never!” she exclaims.

Which auto insurance is best?

There are countless lists of the “best” auto insurance companies, Geico among them. Unfortunately, none are universally hailed as ones that actually payout. The most car owners can do is to shop around for a policy that suits their particular driving needs. They should then compare quotes and work brokers or companies against each other in order to get the best price.

The California Department of Insurance also suggests that car owners review their Consumer Complaint Study. This report “ranks the insurance companies according to their justified complaint ratio” for the past three years. Car owners can also take advantage of websites like Savvy. These services can help make a clear comparison between policies from different insurers.

Viewers defend Geico Insurance

Many viewers had a different opinion about Geico and defended the insurance company in the comments section.

“I got into a accident about 5 days later they was sending a check. So im not sure whats the problem,” said one.

“Had Geico for 12 years. I have not ever had an issue with them. Everything always handled in a timely manner, full coverage is affordable. I mean to each their own,” wrote a third.

A number of users who had experience working at insurance companies like Geico tried to shed more light on the way payouts work.

“They all can be bad just know your policies. I work for the largest insurance company in claims. If you don’t understand your policy have your agent really explain your coverages,” said one.

“I used to work with Geico…. The auto damage adjuster is gone always try not to pay as much… they’re going to low ball you but I also feel like that’s all insurance companies because they’re trying to paying the least amount of money,” wrote another.

“I have worked for many insurance companies as an auto and home/property adjuster. All insurance companies have their own issues. Being an adjuster, I didn’t see much issue with Geico, they actually do pay. The company I have seen that doesn’t like paying is State Farm..I worked for them on the auto and property side for a few years,” claimed a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Mitchie, Geico, and Root Insurance via email for further comment.

