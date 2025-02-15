‘My next washer will be a Speed Queen’: Woman’s GE washer and dryer combo breaks after 3 months. Then the GE technician tells her this

A woman’s brand-new washer and dryer combo leaves her clothes dirty and soaked. But the company will not budge on a refund or exchange.

Featured Video

In a TikTok with over 193,000 views, content creator @boymom4life77 explains why she will “never ever” buy a GE product again.

@boymom4life77 says she and her husband purchased GE’s UltraFast Combo Laundry Machine, which debuted in mid-2023, retails at $2,199, and boasts the ability to both wash and dry a load of clothes in under two hours.

But according to @boymom4life77, the machine doesn’t do either “properly and thoroughly.”

Advertisement

“Clothes were coming out dirty. Clothes were coming out damp, wet, soaked even after being washed and dried,” @boymom4life77 recounts.

Despite her disappointment with the machine, @boymom4life77 says the main reason she will never purchase another GE product is due to poor customer service.

Woman’s GE washer and dryer combo breaks

When @boymom4life77 began to have problems with the machine after just three months, she says she reached out to GE support requesting either a refund or an exchange of equal value for another GE washer and dryer. But @boymom4life77 says the company refused.

Advertisement

Instead, GE sent a technician to @boymom4life77’s home. After checking out her machine @boymom4life77 says the technician cleared the machine as functioning fine. However, her laundry loads after the visit continued to come out dirty and/or soaking wet.

@boymom4life77 reached out to GE yet again requesting a refund or an exchange. To her surprise, GE tells her another technician would have to inspect the machine. She is once again told the machine is functioning properly.

Contacting GE the very same day with an update and another ask for a refund or exchange, @boymom4life77 is told for the third time that she will need to schedule with another technician.

“You buy their product, you’re stuck with it,” @boymom4life77 declares. “Why on earth would I need another technician to come out after [one] just came out that same day?”

Advertisement

“They’re not going to return it, simple as that. If their product doesn’t work as it says it does, oh well,” she concludes as the video ends.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users give @boymom4life77 advice on what washer and dryer brands to try and which to avoid.

Advertisement

“Speed Queen is the BEST! I have used Speed Queen for 25+ years with no issues or problems,” one viewer shared.

“This is me with Samsung! We got beef. They tried to tell me it’s my house that’s the problem, not their machine when our dryer wasn’t working,” another user chimed in.

“Girl, you should have bought a Speed Queen. It doesn’t look fancy, but it is a workhorse,” came a third viewer’s response.

“I don’t know how anyone could think that a washer and dryer in one box is a good idea. I see nothing but problems,” a fourth person chimed in.

Advertisement

Are washer dryer combo machines a good investment?

Appliance experts at The New York Times do not recommend combo washer dryers, warning that the machines are not always as convenient as they seem. For one reason, they use a ventless heat-pump dryer, which means drying tends to take much longer than it would in a separate machine.

Combo washer-dryers also tend to have higher repair costs due in part to the expensive heat pumps. This could mean you don’t actually save as much money as you’d think by buying a combo machine instead of a traditional washer and dryer set.

A combo machine may be a good option for people who live in smaller spaces, don’t mind a longer laundry process, are not interested in hang-drying their clothes, and would otherwise have to carry their laundry to a laundromat for service. For those who have space to spare and a need to dry several larger loads quickly, a washer and dryer set may be the better option.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot has reached out to GE and @boymom4life77 via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.