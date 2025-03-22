‘I’m so disturbed’: Woman wonders why her $500 GE Ice Maker stopped working. Then she opens it up

A woman is “grossed out” by what she finds inside of her $500 GE Ice Maker.

Featured Video

In a new TikTok, content creator Lavi Balaj @livin_long] calls out GE and shares the “disgusting” discovery found in her ice maker.

Balaj recounts that she purchased a GE Profile Opal Nugget Maker and Side Tank, which retails for $579. She says that despite regular cleanings, the ice maker suddenly stopped working.

It wasn’t until she took apart the machine that the answer became clear: The inside of the ice maker was covered in mold.

Advertisement

Woman checks $500 GE ice maker

“If you have this machine, just beware because I would have never known,” Balaj says, panning to the counter top that is covered with tools and the disassembled parts of the ice machine.

Balaj is visibly disturbed as more mold comes out of one of the machine’s tubes. “We clean it regularly and we only use reverse osmosis water in it. So the fact that this happened is just so disturbing.”

She knows the moldy insides of the machine once more. “There is no way to clean in here unless you take [the machine] apart. GE, get it together. This is just ridiculous. Come up with a better design. You pay like $500, $600 or more for this machine… This is stupid.”

Advertisement

Users weigh in

In the comments, users react to Balaj’s situation and share their own ice maker horror stories.

“We stopped using our ice maker for the same reason when I realized we couldn’t clean inside,” one user wrote.

“Everyone who’s ever worked in a restaurant knew these were a bad idea. When I saw my daughter-in-law had one, girl,” a second use chimed in. Balaj responds, “So bad!! I swear I cleaned it religiously! Also it was expensive!”

Advertisement

“Ice trays and a freezer will never fail me,” declared a third user.

“We don’t use that style because it is literally impossible to clean without all of that,” a fourth person added.

Why do ice makers get moldy?

Mold in home and industrial ice makers is both a common occurrence and a health risk. Ice makers provide the perfect environment for mold growth: Constant moisture, humidity, and dark, secluded compartments.

Advertisement

If not addressed, moldy ice makers pose serious health risks. Mold exposure in general can cause allergic reactions, respiratory problems, and infections. Mold in ice makers can produce dirty ice that when ingested can get you or a loved one sick.

How do you clean an ice maker?

Should you find mold in your ice maker, appliance manufacturer Maytag suggests adding three cups of vinegar to the water line with a funnel and turning on the ice maker so that the vinegar runs through the dispenser. Then, use a cup to catch the vinegar and a toothbrush and rag to scrub the dispenser clean of any residue.

GE provides an in-depth cleaning and descaling routine for their Opal ice makers using five cups of hot water and a teaspoon of household bleach. Their descaling methods use vinegar and an 18-hour soaking process. They recommend the machines are cleaned weekly and descaled every two weeks to bi monthly, depending on the hardness of the water used.

Advertisement

Experts at Easy Ice, who offer commercial ice machine subscriptions for businesses and restaurants, also share a maintenance routine for ice maker owners. Make sure to turn the ice maker off before removing all ice and wiping the inside with a mix of warm water and white vinegar. Then dry the entire machine thoroughly, as mold prospers in moisture. Lastly, inspect and clean your machine regularly as a prevention method.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Lavi Balaj via TikTok private message and GE via email for more information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.