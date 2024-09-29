‘Been there’: Man catches driver putting just $2 of gas in his green Toyota. It’s more common than you think—here’s why

While putting just $2 of fuel in your car seems unusual, it might actually be enough to get you around. This person at the gas station exposes another person’s mini-fuel trip.

What happened at the gas station?

While at the gas station, TikToker ChoppaBoySkeet (@arp23zy) notices that the previous person only put in $2 worth into their car. This gave them about .669 gallons of fuel.

“Lets pray for the n–a in the green Toyota who just put $2 in his tank. Let’s pray he makes it ya’ll,” the TikToker says in the video while pointing to the fuel pump station.

The video has 152,000 views and over 20,000 comments as of Saturday morning.

What are viewers saying?

It seems that viewers have been that person before paying $2 for fuel. Many viewers understood why putting just that amount might be a good idea.

“Shiii that’s a ride to work and back,” one commenter noted.

“Das like 20 miles right there,” another user said.

“I’ve done this before because I was so low on gas that I wasn’t going to make it home where I had the gas money,” one user shared.

“I’ve done that when I realized they charged an extra 10¢ for cards and I was close enough to a gas station I know didn’t charge,” another wrote.

However, one user mentioned, “I be doing this just to get the free drink/cheaper gallon w car wash.”

Is putting only $2 of gas a good idea?

According to the tons of comments saying they too have done this, maybe.

One viewer even mentioned that getting gas, no matter the amount, has certain rewards like getting discounted drinks and car wash services. This may be true depending on what gas station you go to and the perks associated with its rewards program. However, the Daily Dot is unable to confirm a gas station reward program with those perks at the moment.

As one comment mentioned, $2 of fuel might be able to get you as much as 20 to 25 miles depending on your car according to Finn car subscriptions.

However, considering that the minimum recommended amount of gas in a tank is 1/4 of the tank, which is about 2.8 gallons according to Valley Auto Service, maybe just $2 isn’t the safest route to go when your tank is empty. Hopefully, the person in the green Toyota didn’t have an empty tank when they made this fuel stop.

