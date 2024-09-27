‘They will come in after you leave’: Gas station customer issues warning after finding something suspicious inside gas nozzle

A gas station customer had to take a beat when she was filling up her car. What she found in the nozzle might have been a prelude to a scam.

Kentucky-based TikTok creator Nelda Lowery shared the warning in a video posted on Tuesday that has since drawn more than 124,000 views. The video details her trip to a Speedway gas station and opens with her saying, “I just got really lucky.”

Lucky is in the eye of the beholder: She revealed that a rag was stuck “way up in the gas thing,” and she was able to pull it out before pumping gas.

She notes in the minute-long video, “And then I went inside. They said that people are … starting to do that. They don’t know why, but y’all be sure and check the nozzle on the gas thing.”

She then complained about getting gas on her hands as she extracted the rag from the nozzle.

“I have no idea why would somebody do that,” she pondered, adding that the gas station might have the culprit on surveillance video. “Seriously, that would tear somebody’s gas tank up.”

She concluded that the motivation might merely be someone trying to be mean. However, one commenter theorized it might be part of a scam in which someone was trying to steal gas on an innocent customer’s dime.

How rampant is gas theft?

One source, the LiveView Technologies site (selling surveillance equipment to gas stations), claims that one in four gas retailers reported an increase in theft since last year. The article adds, “This loss amounts to $200 million for gas station owners across the country. It is a growing issue that affects small towns and big cities alike.”

It goes on to say that “theft can happen at any time of the day, and station owners are faced with preventing loss in a variety of ways.” Not surprisingly, the article points out the advantage that cameras provide, specifically saying, “Video surveillance is always required for the best chance of a 360-degree view and protection around the clock.”

Some commenters had explanations for what Lowery discovered.

“They do that to keep the pump from ending the transaction,” one commenter stated. “They will come in after you leave and pump fuel on your card.”

That person went on to claim, “People will put things in it to keep the pump open, so it doesn’t completely finish the transaction. You should verify the transaction is completed and possibly get a receipt for the purchase.”

Another shared, “Ok, so idk for sure, but I was told months ago, to check, a friend of mine ended up with something in her tank, she takes to shop, then the guy tells her that a car theft ring was doing this, to steal.”

Others commented on the gas only being $2.74.9 a gallon for regular unleaded.

“$2.74 for gas??” one asked. “Are you freaking kidding? It’s close to $5 here.”

Someone else asked, “Where do you live that gas is $2.74 a gallon?”

Lowery revealed, “Bowling Green, Ky.”

Yet another person advised, “I’d go tell staff,” fantastically adding, “could also be a way for ppl to abduct you by getting you to touch it. It could be laced with a paralytic. Be careful and be hyper vigilant. Stay safe.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to the creator via TikTok direct message and to Speedway via online contact form.

