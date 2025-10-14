“Haven’t been this embarrassed since 4th grade”: Woman hilariously calls out Gap for making leather pants that make strange noises

We’ve all had embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions—a zipper that won’t stay up, a button that pops at the worst moment, or pants that split at an inopportune time.

But one woman’s fashion fail takes the cake for pure comedic timing.

Woman’s Gap pants make unfortunate sounds

In a viral video with more than 3.1 million views, Gaby (@gabymixco) hilariously called out Gap for selling pants with an extremely embarrassing design flaw.

“The Gap, you better count on two nays because I haven’t been this embarrassed since fourth grade when I was playing musical chairs and my chair broke and it fell on my bottom,” Gaby said.

The footage shows Gaby wearing what appear to be black faux leather pants that look normal enough, until she’s faced with this common task.

“What do you mean I’m at a restaurant and I dropped something accidentally, and I go to pick it up, and then…”

Gaby proceeds to recreate the scene where she squats down to pick up what fell, and the pants make a sound uncannily similar to a fart or a duck quacking.

“That did not come from my, no, the pants,” she said, emphasizing that the sound came from her pants, not her body.

And it’s not a one-time fluke. She squats multiple times throughout the video, and the mortifying noise happens every single time.

The culprit appears to be the material of the faux leather pants, which creates friction and produces the unfortunate sound when the fabric rubs together during movement. It’s the kind of thing you might not notice in a fitting room with a quick try-on, but becomes painfully obvious the first time you wear them out in public.

“They’re expensive, Gap, you got some explaining to do,” she added.

Why do faux leather pants make noise?

Gaby isn’t the first person to discover that leather or faux leather pants can make embarrassing noises. From fart-like squeaks to loud rubbing sounds, noisy leather pants have been a fashion frustration for years.

There are countless videos and articles about the phenomenon, and even a memorable Friends episode featuring Ross struggling with leather pants.

TikToker Christi Moeller (@christimoeller) has addressed the squeaking issue directly, explaining why it happens and how to fix it. According to Moeller, the squeak occurs for several reasons: friction between the leather and your skin, dry leather material, and wearing the wrong type of underwear or no underwear at all.

To stop leather pants from squeaking, Moeller recommends wearing cotton underwear instead of synthetic fabrics, since synthetic materials are more likely to create static that causes squeaking. She also suggests keeping the leather lubricated with a leather conditioner.

Moeller’s “real trick” involves putting the pants on first, then applying an extra layer of leather conditioner right where the fabric rubs together—typically in the thigh area. In a pinch, fragrance-free lotion can work, though Moeller cautions that it might discolor the leather, so she’d only use it on black pants. (This wouldn’t work if Gaby’s pants are indeed faux leather.)

“I didn’t know Gap and Aflac did a collab?!” a top comment on TikTok read.

“Not the queef pants,” a person said.

“I have a pair of Birkenstocks that make that sound when I walk! I have to make sure no one is around when I have to walk fast or else it sounds like I’m crop dusting!” another shared.

“Self note: do squats in the fitting room before purchasing,” a commenter added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Gaby for comment via TikTok direct message and to Gap via email.

